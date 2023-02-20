comscore India climbs to 10th spot in median mobile speeds globally
India jumps to 10th spot in median mobile speeds globally

Telecom

Thanks to Reliance Jio 5G and Airtel 5G rollout, India has seen a jump to the 10th spot in median mobile speeds.

Highlights

  • India sees 10th spot jump in median mobile speeds.
  • India's overall fixed median download speeds increased to 50.02 Mbps in January.
  • UAE tops the chart for overall global median mobile speeds.
Mobile Connectivity

Image: Pixabay

As 5G roll-out picks up speed thanks to Reliance Jio and Airtel, India climbed 10 spots for median mobile speeds globally in the month of January, from 79th position in December to 69th, a report said on Monday. Also Read - Jio Valentine's Day offer gives extra data, flight and food vouchers

The country also increased two spots in rank globally for overall median fixed broadband speeds, from 81st in December to 79th in January, according to network intelligence and connectivity insights provider Ookla. Also Read - Airtel 5G Plus now live in 8 cities of Odisha

Overall fixed median download speeds in India saw a slight increase from 49.14 Mbps in December to 50.02 Mbps in January. Also Read - 5G Smartphone shipments in India grew 74 percent YoY in CY2022: Report

In November, India ranked at 105th position, globally in median mobile speeds.

Ookla also recorded 29.85 Mbps median mobile download speeds in January this year which is better than 25.29 Mbps in December 2022.

The UAE leads the chart for overall global median mobile speeds, whereas Papua New Guinea increased 24 spots in rank globally.

For fixed broadband download speeds, Singapore is consistent at the top spot while Cyprus increased 20 spots in rank globally.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio’s True 5G services have gone live in more than 236 cities, becoming the first and only telecom operator to reach such a wide network in a short span of time.

Jio True 5G has a three-fold advantage — stand-alone 5G architecture with advanced 5G network with zero dependency on 4G network; the largest and best mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands; and seamlessly combining these 5G frequencies into a single robust “data highway” using an advanced technology called Carrier Aggregation.

— IANS

  • Published Date: February 20, 2023 8:36 PM IST
