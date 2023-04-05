Excitel now offers Smart LED TV with new 300Mbps internet plan

Excitel has come up with a new broadband internet plan that offers a speed of 300Mbps alongside a Smart LED TV. In what may be one of its kind offer, the internet startup will give a television at no extra cost with the broadband plan, but only when subscribed annually. The new 300Mbps Wi-Fi plan will be available to subscribers across Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR).

Excitel calls this plan ‘Smart TV with Smart Wi-Fi’ and it costs Rs 999 per month. As part of the Excitel Smart TV with Smart Wi-Fi plan, subscribers get 300Mbps unlimited internet, along with a subscription to six OTT channels and over 300 Live TV channels. The OTT channels the subscription to which will be available are Alt Balaji, Hungama Play, Hungama Music, Shemaroo, Epic On, and Playbox TV. The router is also a part of the plan and there is no installation charge.

Excitel said the Smart TV offer is valid only for new subscribers, which means if you are an existing subscriber, you will not be eligible. The new subscribers must subscribe to the plan for 12 months, which brings the total to Rs 11,988 before taxes. The Smart TV, the brand of which is unknown, has an HD-Ready panel, two 10W speakers, an HDMI port, a USB port, an AV port, 512MB of RAM, 4GB of storage, and Android 9.0 support. The users also get a one-year on-site warranty for the smart television.

Announcing the new plan, Varun Pasricha, COO of Excitel, said, “Today’s generation has grown up with internet access and readily available entertainment content from a very young age. As a home internet company offering high-speed internet, at Excitel, we are always innovating to offer an upgraded choice for users in Delhi-NCR. Our ‘Smart TV with Smart Wi-Fi’ plan will offer uninterrupted high-speed internet and hassle-free entertainment for a superior lifestyle to our subscribers. With our new plan, we aim to onboard more home internet users on an unbound entertainment and high-speed internet journey.”