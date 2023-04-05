comscore Excitel now offers Smart LED TV with new 300Mbps internet plan
News

Excitel now offers Smart LED TV with new 300Mbps internet plan

Telecom

Excitel said the Smart TV offer is valid only for new subscribers, which means if you are an existing subscriber, you will not be eligible.

Highlights

  • Excitel has launched a new broadband plan in Delhi NCR, offering 300Mbps speed.
  • This plan also offers a new Smart LED TV with a 32-inch screen to new subscribers.
  • The new plan also comes with OTT subscription benefits.
excitel

Excitel has come up with a new broadband internet plan that offers a speed of 300Mbps alongside a Smart LED TV. In what may be one of its kind offer, the internet startup will give a television at no extra cost with the broadband plan, but only when subscribed annually. The new 300Mbps Wi-Fi plan will be available to subscribers across Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR).

Excitel calls this plan ‘Smart TV with Smart Wi-Fi’ and it costs Rs 999 per month. As part of the Excitel Smart TV with Smart Wi-Fi plan, subscribers get 300Mbps unlimited internet, along with a subscription to six OTT channels and over 300 Live TV channels. The OTT channels the subscription to which will be available are Alt Balaji, Hungama Play, Hungama Music, Shemaroo, Epic On, and Playbox TV. The router is also a part of the plan and there is no installation charge.

Excitel said the Smart TV offer is valid only for new subscribers, which means if you are an existing subscriber, you will not be eligible. The new subscribers must subscribe to the plan for 12 months, which brings the total to Rs 11,988 before taxes. The Smart TV, the brand of which is unknown, has an HD-Ready panel, two 10W speakers, an HDMI port, a USB port, an AV port, 512MB of RAM, 4GB of storage, and Android 9.0 support. The users also get a one-year on-site warranty for the smart television.

Announcing the new plan, Varun Pasricha, COO of Excitel, said, “Today’s generation has grown up with internet access and readily available entertainment content from a very young age. As a home internet company offering high-speed internet, at Excitel, we are always innovating to offer an upgraded choice for users in Delhi-NCR. Our ‘Smart TV with Smart Wi-Fi’ plan will offer uninterrupted high-speed internet and hassle-free entertainment for a superior lifestyle to our subscribers. With our new plan, we aim to onboard more home internet users on an unbound entertainment and high-speed internet journey.”

  • Published Date: April 5, 2023 3:17 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Excitel now offers Smart LED TV with new 300Mbps internet plan

JBL Tour ONE M2 noise-cancelling headphones launched

Vivo T2 series to launch in India on April 11: Check details

Hello Mumbai: Tech experts hail Apple's decision to open its first retail store in India

Apple's first physical store in India is finally ready and this is what it looks like

Hello Mumbai: Tech experts hail Apple's decision to open its first retail store in India

Google Brings Its Popular Search 'Topic Filters' Feature To Desktop Users - Watch Video

Enpass vs Bitwarden: Which One Is Better In 2023? - Watch Video

Tecno to launch a flip phone, more premium phones in 2023: Tecno India CEO

IPL 2023 live streaming: Who offers the best 3GB data plan

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Google's Nearby Share feature Now Available On Windows

Tech Updates/ launch

Google's Nearby Share feature Now Available On Windows
Google Flights Now Offers a Price-Guarantee Booking Feature

Tech Updates/ launch

Google Flights Now Offers a Price-Guarantee Booking Feature
Meta removes 28 million pieces of bad content from Facebook and Instagram in India

Tech Updates/ launch

Meta removes 28 million pieces of bad content from Facebook and Instagram in India
Google rolled out Topic Filters feature to the desktop version of Google Search

Tech Updates/ launch

Google rolled out Topic Filters feature to the desktop version of Google Search