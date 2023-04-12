Xiaomi will launch a new smart television series called Smart TV X Pro in India tomorrow at its Smarter Living 2023 event. The company’s upcoming event will see the launch of several smart home products, and one of them is the Smart TV X Pro series. Xiaomi announced that the new television series will “exceed all your entertainment expectations so you experience the best of content and much more all year round!”

Xiaomi revealed this TV series will support Google TV with support for Google Assistant, which can be summoned with a hotkey on the remote control. Thanks to the microsite on the company website, we have an idea about what else the new TV series would bring to the table. You can expect a bezel-less design on the televisions, along with support for 4K Dolby Vision and HDR10+ on the display. The upcoming series may be equipped with 40W speakers that support Dolby Atmos and DTS: X.

We do not know the sizes, but the Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro series may come in three screen sizes – 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch. It may also offer a long set of connectivity ports, which will be easily accessible. You can also expect the Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro series to offer PatchWall UI.

More details and the price of the Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro series will be out on April 13 during the company’s event, where a slew of products will be lined up for launch. Xiaomi will launch the Smart Air Purifier 4, Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i, and Grooming Kit at the event tomorrow. Some details of all these upcoming products are available on the company website, but the full information on all of them will be announced tomorrow.