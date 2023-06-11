Samsung may launch an 83-inch OLED TV in September this year, the media reported. The new TV is expected to feature a WRGB OLED panel from LG Display, reports SamMobile. For its upcoming TV (KQ83SC90A), the company has finished compatibility registration at the National Radio Research Institute. To manufacture, market, and import broadcasting and communication equipment, such as TV, compatibility registration is necessary.

A product usually makes its debut three months after this procedure is finished. Only LG Display currently produces 83-inch OLED panels, and LG and Sony’s TVs use them. So, Samsung will be the third brand to bring 83-inch OLED TVs to the market, the report said.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the South Korean firm announced the launch of its new OLED TV range which comes with Neural Quantum Processor 4K in India. The new TVs come with the intelligent ‘EyeComfort Mode’ which adjusts the brightness level according to the surrounding light and also features a 144Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the new range features wireless Dolby Atmos and OTS+ enabling sound to follow the object on screen.

In other news, Samsung has cut down the price of its last year’s flagship phone Galaxy S22. The new price includes a discount of Rs 8,000 on the original price of Rs 72,999. That means the Galaxy S22 now costs Rs 64,999. However, you can save more if you use the Samsung Shop app. You can get an additional Rs 2,000 off when ordering the phone from the Samsung Shop app. To sweeten the deal further, Samsung is throwing in a bonus of Rs 7,000 when you trade in an old phone. This means that if you exchange an old phone to get a discount against the Galaxy S22, you will get Rs 7,000 over and above the value of your old phone. But the deal does not end yet. If you use an HDFC Bank credit card for the purchase, you get an instant discount of Rs 8,000 on the phone. However, with this offer, the exchange bonus offer will not be applicable. But do not worry. On using different bank cards, you can still be eligible for a cashback of Rs 3,000 on the purchase of the Galaxy S22. The new price, as well as offers, are now live on the Samsung website, Samsung Shop app, Samsung stores, and Amazon.

— Written with inputs from IANS