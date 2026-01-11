Dreame X40 Ultra Review: Luxury and Precision for Effortless Home Cleaning

I have been cleaning with Dreame X40 Ultra in my 1530 sq ft flat and quite frankly this has truly transformed my mindset when it comes to cleaning. I would take hours vacuuming and mopping previously, especially around corners and under pieces of furniture, and not feel like I was done. That has been a thing of the past with the X40 Ultra. It takes care of practically everything itself. I have hardly touched a mop or a vacuum at all, except to pick up a few crumbs of large size, or odd dots of them.

After using the Dreame X40 Ultra for a few weeks, I have formed a detailed impression of how this robotic vacuum cleaner stacks up. Indeed it is stuffed with some interesting specs for this class and it comes with amazing functions and enhancements. Let’s check out a detailed review of Dreame X40 Ultra.

What’s Inside and Design

Its base station has been one of the things that have impressed me. Personally, I believe that I have an almost autonomous robot in my life since it empties, cleans, dries, fills, and dispenses cleaning solutions on its own, without my interference. To a person like me who is at work and doing the household chores, this automation is life-saving. I just need to pour the clean water tank and insert the 200ml cleaning solution that is included in the box and the robot is already prepared to travel through numerous cleaning cycles. That no hands-on control has made the control of my floors in my 1530 sq ft flat incredibly stress-free. I do not need to be preoccupied with emptying dustbins every minute or filling water after every several runs.

The large dustbin and the self-dispensing cleaning solution are more convenient. In my testing, I realized that despite repeated vacuum and mopping, the base station still had plenty of space in the dustbin, which means that I could go weeks without the need to empty the dustbin manually. The manner in which the base cleans the mops is also amazing, the mop heads are cleaned and dried automatically, thus I do not have to contend with wet and stinking pads. It is understandable that Dreame has invested much in developing a low-maintenance experience that is indeed very low-maintenance, and to someone like me, it is like having a full-time helper without the inconvenience.

With that said, the Dreame X40 Ultra app may be improved. The initial installation of the vacuum was so easy and the majority of the primary functions performed successfully. My favorite feature was the ability to schedule cleaning, to zone and keep track of the robot remotely. Nevertheless, I have also observed that the interface is somewhat old-fashioned. The most commonly used settings such as mop intensity and cleaning modes are a few layers down and thus, it is a little inconvenient to access it. Another aspect that was a bit sluggish is the camera, and it became apparent when I wanted to check what was going on in my flat remotely. I also believe that the cleaning modes would have been organized more intuitively, instead of being combined in a long list.

These small app-related oddities notwithstanding, the experience is rather positive. The inconvenience in the app is more than compensated by the self-maintaining base station, which allows one to set a cleaning schedule, refill the water tank, and leave the X40 Ultra to do everything for them. I have the sensation that the robot is doing nearly all of the thinking on my behalf as I am able to concentrate on other things, and that is the primary reason it is unique among the other robot vacuums that I have tried.

Concisely, the Dreame X40 Ultra has ensured it is much easier to keep the floor of my 1530 sq ft apartment spotless than I assumed. The hands free cleaning, mop service and dispensing of the solution used by the base station is a game changer, and the app, though practical, could use some shine. It is a very convenient, worry-free cleaning companion, overall, and almost self-sufficient.

Performance

I have been using the Dreame X40 Ultra in my 1530 sq ft flat and frankly speaking, it has entirely transformed the way I approach cleaning. Previously I would take hours vacuuming and mopping, particularly in corners and under furniture and still feel like I was missing spots. That is now a thing of the past with X40 Ultra. It takes care of nearly everything by itself. With the exception of picking up the occasional big crumb or the spot clean, I hardly touch a mop or a vacuum these days.

The first time I used CleanGenius mode, I wanted to know how intelligent the robot could be independently. It was very nice, though I saw that it mopped a little more frequently than I required. I like to be in control, and therefore I also create my own schedule and take shortcuts on what room to be cleaned at what time. This technique is quite successful in my apartment, where I can ensure that the kitchen receives more cleaning and that the bedrooms receive the cleaning that is not as thorough. It is as though I am actually in control of the robot and not vice versa.

The X40 Ultra is not the fastest in terms of performance, which performs approximately one minute per square meter when vacuuming or mopping. However, the pace is compensated by the fact that it can also vacuum and mop simultaneously, particularly in a larger space as in mine. The 12000pa suction is truly impressive. Even the short hair of my family members is removed in a single pass, along with dust, crumbs, etc. I tested the carpets in turbo mode, and it worked extremely well picking up dirt and dust and did not scatter it around.

The most amazing thing that I liked is that the cleaning options are customizable. I have the ability to clean with vacuum, mop, or both in a series, and can also set suction and mop strength per room. It is like I am providing my flat with what it truly requires and that is a relief since there are places that receive more traffic than others like my kitchen or my living room area. The MopExtend RoboSwing is a savior to those hard to reach areas – it moves over the carpets, spins around to clean under the sofas, cabinets, and even goes round the chair legs flawlessly.

The side brush was also impressive to me. It raises and shifts to corners and edges and collects dust that I would spend a lot of time cleaning manually. I was not convinced of the magnetic carpet pads, but they do work, my rugs remained perfectly dry, but the rest of the floor was well mopped.

It is easy to maintain. I am forced to trim longer strands of hair at times, but short hair and dust are easy to clean. The robot also rewashes its mop pads once it has cleaned and this makes the entire process seem intelligent and independent.

Vacuuming

The first thing I wanted to know when I initially installed the Dreame X40 Ultra was how much it would really make my daily cleaning a lot easier. I tried it on smooth wooden floors, tiles, and carpets, and paid attention to such kind of mess as accumulates in the Indian home. So I spilled flour during cooking, spilled rice or lentils, oats, and sand in the balcony, and a few dry leaves of plants. I purposely dropped little bits of these around corners and busy places to observe the manner in which the robot would negotiate them.

It managed it much better than I had anticipated. The flour, rice, oats, and leaves were swept up on hard floors nearly in a single stroke, and whatever remained was swept up in a second. The heaviness of such objects as dry lentils or grains took two passes, but the robot did not pour them everywhere as other vacuums I have tried. I also found the side brush that spins slowly is largely instrumental here, since it does not flick debris out of the way as the main brush, which is particularly useful on small grains and kitchen messes. The X40 Ultra is also clever enough to evade objects that are too large to vacuum thus I never had to worry that the machine would become stuck under furniture or around objects such as shoe racks and plant pots.

To clean most of the time I mostly rely on the normal suction option and this is ideal in dust, crumbs and light debris around the house. In the case of rugs or more serious dirt accumulated at the entrance, I use Turbo or Max mode, and they cope with it effectively. I also established room based cleaning schedules where it knows where to go and what level to use and my cleaning routine has become totally hands-free.

Another thing that I was attentive to was the noise levels. When operating in lower suction modes, it is quiet enough to do so when I am at the cooker or reading in the living room. As soon as I switch to Turbo or Max, the sound is certainly heard, which is similar to a standard stick vacuum, which is why I relocated the base station to the areas where family members spend their time a bit farther. Mopping is not very noisy and the infrequent peaks do not inconvenience the daily life.

Another observation I made was the ability of the brushes to deal with hair and dust. At home, we have to cope with long strands of hair and daily dust, and the side brush does not get tangled very often. The primary brush gathers hair gradually with time though it is easy to clean and the design does not allow the strands to get entangled within the vacuum. It is apparent that the X40 Ultra has been constructed in a practical way in terms of maintenance.

Mopping

My practice is not to always mop on a daily basis, since I feel that it is a very boring activity to do, particularly after cooking or when my place is dusty and dirty around the entrance. The first time I installed the Dreame X40 Ultra, I chose to test out the device on one of my kitchen walls and the living room, which is the place where spills, grains of flours, and dirt outside are likely to accumulate. I had it do a thorough cleaning the first time, and I was really impressed, my floors were as clean as they had been in weeks. Then I started to mop only a single time a week, and the floors remained in a very clean condition. In rainy season I included an extra mopping session at the doors to prevent muddy foot prints and it could deal with them very easily.

Among the aspects that I found the most appreciative is the mop pad that extends on the right side. Under furniture, there are always corners and narrow spaces that are difficult to reach with the conventional mop and the X40 Ultra was able to clean them without any problems. Dispensing cleaning solution automatically was also quite convenient. It was able to address greasy dirt in the kitchen and any hard to remove stains on the tiles and this was something that ordinary water was unable to do. In spite of that, the floors were much cleaner and fresher after every session.

I attempted some of the common messes in the kitchen to test the mopping. I dropped a portion of flour and some turmeric paste and honey on parts of tiled and wooden floors. The turmeric paste and the flour took two and one pass respectively to get cleaned by the robot. Two passes were also required on the honey, but after that the floors were clean with not a sticky residue left. The fact that the robot automatically washed the mop pads after each cleaning was also very convenient to me since there was no chance of spreading dirt in one place to another.

The only slight complaint I have is with the heavy magnets on the mop pads, which collect small grain of magnetic dusts – usual in Indian houses, as the dirt is irony. This residue may build up with time over the mop pads or the base station. I learned that it is only necessary to wipe off the middle of the pads after a few sessions to avoid accumulation, which makes the floors and pads remain clean.

The mopping experience has been good in general. The X40 Ultra not only solves sticky and dried messes that normally need a lot of effort but also makes the rest of the house clean on a weekly basis. In my case, where mopping does not happen frequently, it has made the day-to-day cleaning of the floors easy and the house always clean without much effort.

Battery

The battery performance is one of the things that impressed me the most about the Dreame X40 Ultra. It has a 6 400mAh battery and in my case, it offers great stamina. I tried it on normal suction level and the robot was able to vacuum and mop the whole place within approximately 50 minutes and still had approximately 90 percent battery. This made me sure that it can be used in longer cleaning sessions before it requires a recharge.

I also experimented with turbo mode that consumes more power, but it offers greater suction. Even at that time, when the cleaning cycle was complete the robot still had 78 percent battery left. I liked the fact that it is so efficient – even when working on carpets and high-traffic areas, it did not consume power as fast as I thought. Naturally, this will also depend on the specific coverage you have at home and the cleaning conditions, but in my case, it is more than competent to work during long cleaning periods without any breaks.

The best thing is that I do not need to keep on worrying about whether it will complete a cleaning session. I can program it to clean deeply and I am sure it will accomplish the task effectively, be it a normal or turbo suction mode. This type of battery reliability is a big difference to anyone who is in a hurry. The process of keeping the house clean at all times is almost effortless because there is no need to keep a watch on the robot or to recharge it in the middle of the cleaning process.

Trending Now

Final Verdict

In general, I am very glad to have been living with Dreame X40 Ultra in my 1530 sq ft flat. I have saved a few hours a week in clean up and my floors have never been cleaner. It is not a machine; it is more like an assistant of the family who does the chores I was afraid of doing, and does it in a comprehensive manner. To any person seeking a vacuum-and-mop combination that would perform well, this is undoubtedly one of the best investments I have ever made in my house.