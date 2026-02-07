Using a non-original charger for your phone? Know the hidden risks

Written By Divya
Published: Feb 07, 2026, 10:44 AM (IST)
Non-original chargers may not support your phone’s charging standard, which can result in noticeably slower charging compared to the official adapter.
Inconsistent power delivery can put extra stress on the battery, gradually reducing its lifespan and long-term performance.
Low-quality chargers often lack proper heat management, which can cause your phone to warm up more than usual during charging.
Poorly built chargers may miss essential safety protections, increasing the risk of short circuits or power fluctuations.
Even if the charger claims fast charging support, it may not match your phone’s protocol, meaning you won’t get the expected speeds.
Using a cheap or damaged cable with a third-party adapter can further affect charging stability and efficiency.
Irregular voltage can sometimes lead to touch issues or slower performance while the phone is plugged in.
If you’re buying a third-party charger, choose certified options from trusted brands that meet safety standards instead of going for the cheapest pick.
