हिंदी
Using a non-original charger for your phone? Know the hidden risks

Using a non-original charger may seem harmless, but it can affect charging speed, battery health, and safety. Before you pick any charger to charge your phone quickly, know the hidden risks.

Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya| Published: Feb 07, 2026, 10:44 AM (IST)

Phone Charging (1)zoom icon
18

Slower Charging Speeds

Non-original chargers may not support your phone’s charging standard, which can result in noticeably slower charging compared to the official adapter.

Phone Charging (2)zoom icon
28

Battery Health Can Drop

Inconsistent power delivery can put extra stress on the battery, gradually reducing its lifespan and long-term performance.

Phone Charging (7)zoom icon
38

Overheating Risk

Low-quality chargers often lack proper heat management, which can cause your phone to warm up more than usual during charging.

Phone Charging (3)zoom icon
48

Possible Safety Concerns

Poorly built chargers may miss essential safety protections, increasing the risk of short circuits or power fluctuations.

Phone Charging (4)zoom icon
58

Fast Charging May Not Work

Even if the charger claims fast charging support, it may not match your phone’s protocol, meaning you won’t get the expected speeds.

Phone Charging (5)zoom icon
68

Cable Quality Matters Too

Using a cheap or damaged cable with a third-party adapter can further affect charging stability and efficiency.

Phone Charging (6)zoom icon
78

Phone Performance Issues

Irregular voltage can sometimes lead to touch issues or slower performance while the phone is plugged in.

Phone Charging (8)zoom icon
88

Certified Alternatives Are Safer

If you’re buying a third-party charger, choose certified options from trusted brands that meet safety standards instead of going for the cheapest pick.