Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro is one of the best and also the newest TWS earbuds in the Rs 5,000 price bracket. The earbuds come with LDAC support and have ANC. The earbuds are said to offer up to 30 hours of battery life and have Ultra-Low Latency Gaming mode. The earbuds are priced at Rs 4,999.