Top Tech Innovations of 2025: From Foldable Phones to AI Gadgets, These Brands Led the Way

Year Ender 2025 highlights the biggest tech winners, featuring top-selling smartphones, laptops, AI gadgets, foldable phones, and smart wearables that defined the year’s technology trends.

Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam| Published: Dec 31, 2025, 01:25 PM (IST)

Galaxy Z Fold 7
18

Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung released the Galaxy Z Fold 7 with a refined folding mechanism and larger internal display. The device supports multitasking, productivity features, and improved durability. Enhanced cameras and faster performance make it a flagship foldable smartphone in 2025.

Roborock Saros 10 and 10R
28

Roborock Saros 10 and 10R

Roborock launched the Saros 10 and 10R robot vacuums in 2025 with advanced navigation and stronger suction. Both models offer smart mapping and app integration for precise home cleaning. They also include improved battery life and AI-powered obstacle detection.

Advanced Wearables and Health Tech (Circular Ring Gen 2
38

Advanced Wearables and Health Tech Circular Ring Gen 2

The Circular Ring Gen 2, launched in 2025, offers advanced health tracking and AI-driven insights. It monitors sleep, activity, and vital signs more accurately than previous versions. The wearable also integrates seamlessly with smartphones and health apps.

Nintendo Switch
48

Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo introduced the Switch 2 in 2025 with upgraded graphics, faster load times, and a more responsive touchscreen. The console supports new games and backward compatibility with Switch titles. It also includes improved battery life and enhanced multiplayer features.

Apple MacBook Air (M4)
58

Apple MacBook Air M4

The MacBook Air M4, released in 2025, features Apple’s M4 chip for improved performance and energy efficiency. It offers a thinner, lighter design without compromising on processing power. The laptop supports longer battery life and enhanced display quality.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultr
68

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 Ultra with top-tier cameras, a larger AMOLED display, and faster processing. The device focuses on photography, AI-powered features, and long-lasting battery life. It also includes upgraded security and connectivity options.

_Apple iPad Air M3 (2025)
78

Apple iPad Air M3 2025

Apple’s iPad Air M3, released in 2025, comes with the powerful M3 chip for faster performance and better graphics. It supports advanced multitasking and enhanced AI features. The tablet maintains a sleek design with improved display and battery efficiency.

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025
88

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025

Motorola unveiled the Razr Ultra 2025, a premium flip-style foldable phone with enhanced durability. It features a larger external display and improved internal screen for multitasking. The device also offers upgraded cameras and faster processing for smoother performance.