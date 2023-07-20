Yale YDME50NxT

Yale YDME 50Nxt comes with multiple access options to the lock via up to 100 Fingerprints, up to 100 Pin codes, RFID Card and two manual keys. Users can also set time-bound or one-time usage guest codes as well. In addition to this, if someone tries to open or break the door with force or enters an incorrect access input more than 3 times consecutively, the door lock deploys a warning and disables authentication for 3 minutes to help prevent trespassing. It supports door thickness from 35 mm to 65 mm. Yale YDME50NxT is priced at Rs 11,999.