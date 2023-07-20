Godrej Catus Touch Plus
This smart lock from Godrej recognises up to 99 fingerprints at any angle. It can be accessed through up to 99 RFID cards, 99 unique Pins and a mechanical key. In addition to this, it has a privacy function, which once enabled prevents access from outside, a prank alarm, an adjustable spy code, a low battery indicator and multi-level volume control. This lock also comes with an emergency micro USB, wrong password indicator and AA battery. Godrej Catus Touch Plus is available for Rs 13,857.