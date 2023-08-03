Asus K555LD XX645D
The Asus K555LD-XX645D comes with a 15.6-inch (HD) display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels, a screen refresh rate of 60Hz, and support for LED-backlit technology. It is powered by the 5th generation Intel Core i7-5500U processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage space. It runs the Windows 10 OS. It comes with a full-size keyboard and it has DTS Sound and a HD webcam. It has 3 USB ports, an HDMI port, a VGA port, RJ45 (LAN) port, and a mic. It costs ₹48,999 in India.