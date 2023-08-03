Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315 51

The Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-51 comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate and support for NVIDIA G-Sync. It is powered by the Intel Core i7-8750H 6-core processor with up to 16GB DDR4 RAM and up to 512GB of storage space. It runs Windows 10 Home OS. It comes with a Backlit keyboard with WASD and arrow keys highlighted with ultra audio with two speakers and two subwoofers and a 720p HD webcam with microphone. It has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and 3x USB for connectivity. It costs ₹48,500 in India.