Top camera phones under Rs 25,000 you can buy in 2026

Written By Shubham Arora
Edited By: Shubham Arora| Published By: Shubham Arora|
Published: Jan 20, 2026, 11:31 PM (IST)
In 2026, phones under Rs 25,000 offer serious camera hardware. From Sony sensors and OIS to telephoto lenses and 4K video, these smartphones focus heavily on photography and video performance.
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion packs a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C main camera with OIS and a 13MP ultrawide lens offering 120-degree field of view. On the front, it gets a sharp 32MP selfie camera.
Nothing Phone 3a offers one of the best camera setups here. It includes a 50MP Samsung GN9 main sensor with OIS+EIS, a 50MP 2x telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. Selfies are handled by a 32MP camera with EIS.
Realme P4 Pro stands out for video recording. It sports a 50MP Sony IMX896 main camera with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide lens. The 50MP front camera is a highlight, with both front and rear cameras supporting 4K 60fps video.
OnePlus Nord CE 5 features a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera with OIS and EIS, paired with an 8MP ultrawide lens offering a 112-degree field of view. It also gets a 16MP Sony IMX480 selfie camera with EIS.
Vivo T4 comes with a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera with OIS and a 2MP bokeh sensor. The 32MP front camera supports 4K video as well, making it a solid choice for everyday photography and video calls.
Redmi Note 15 focuses on high-resolution photography with its 108MP main camera featuring OIS. It also includes an 8MP ultrawide lens for wider shots, while selfies are handled by a 20MP front camera.
iQOO Z10 features a 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor with OIS, paired with a 2MP bokeh lens. On the front, it offers a 32MP selfie camera. Both rear and front cameras support 4K 30fps video recording.
