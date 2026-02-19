comscore
  • Ultimate photography phones under Rs 50,000: Don’t miss these picks

Explore the best camera phones under Rs 50,000 in India. Capture stunning photos and videos with high-resolution cameras, advanced features, and powerful performance

Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam| Published: Feb 19, 2026, 03:39 PM (IST)

REDMI Note 15 Pro 5G

The REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G is priced at Rs 43,999 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. It runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor and comes with a CrystalRes AMOLED display. The phone features a 200MP MasterPixel camera with OIS support. It includes a 6500mAh battery with 100W HyperCharge and has IP69 and IP69K ratings.

OnePlus 15R

The OnePlus 15R costs Rs 47,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor and offers personalised AI features. The device has a 165Hz display and supports 4K video recording at 120fps. It packs a 7400mAh battery and comes with IP68, IP69, IP66, and IP69K ratings.

Vivo V60 5G

The Vivo V60 5G costs Rs 45,999 for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. It has a 6.77-inch slim quad curved AMOLED display. The phone includes a 50MP Zeiss OIS main camera, a 50MP Zeiss super telephoto camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP front camera. It is powered by a 6500mAh battery.

Nothing Phone 3

The Nothing Phone (3) costs Rs 47,850 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It has a 6.67-inch display and runs on the 8s Gen 4 Mobile Platform processor. The phone has three 50MP rear cameras and a 50MP front camera. It packs a 5500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G is priced at Rs 46,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It features a metal frame design and supports Gemini Live functions. The phone includes AI tools like Circle to Search, Instant Slo-Mo, Auto-Trim, and Object Eraser. It comes with a flagship-grade camera setup for photos and videos.

Realme GT 7 Pro

The realme GT 7 Pro is priced at Rs 48,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The phone features a 3X periscope flagship camera for zoom shots. It also comes with a RealWorld Eco² OLED Plus display.

Oppo Reno15 5G

The Oppo Reno15 5G is priced at Rs 48,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It features a 6.59-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. The phone includes a 50MP main camera and is powered by a 5000mAh battery.

Realme 16 Pro 5G

The realme 16 Pro+ 5G costs Rs 48,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It comes with a 144Hz AMOLED display and is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. The phone has a 200MP periscope main camera and a 50MP front camera. It is equipped with a 7000mAh battery and supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. The device also has an IP69 rating for water and dust resistance.