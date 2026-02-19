Ultimate photography phones under Rs 50,000: Don’t miss these picks

Written By Deepti Ratnam
The REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G is priced at Rs 43,999 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. It runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor and comes with a CrystalRes AMOLED display. The phone features a 200MP MasterPixel camera with OIS support. It includes a 6500mAh battery with 100W HyperCharge and has IP69 and IP69K ratings.
The OnePlus 15R costs Rs 47,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor and offers personalised AI features. The device has a 165Hz display and supports 4K video recording at 120fps. It packs a 7400mAh battery and comes with IP68, IP69, IP66, and IP69K ratings.
The Vivo V60 5G costs Rs 45,999 for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. It has a 6.77-inch slim quad curved AMOLED display. The phone includes a 50MP Zeiss OIS main camera, a 50MP Zeiss super telephoto camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP front camera. It is powered by a 6500mAh battery.
The Nothing Phone (3) costs Rs 47,850 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It has a 6.67-inch display and runs on the 8s Gen 4 Mobile Platform processor. The phone has three 50MP rear cameras and a 50MP front camera. It packs a 5500mAh battery.
The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G is priced at Rs 46,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It features a metal frame design and supports Gemini Live functions. The phone includes AI tools like Circle to Search, Instant Slo-Mo, Auto-Trim, and Object Eraser. It comes with a flagship-grade camera setup for photos and videos.
The realme GT 7 Pro is priced at Rs 48,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The phone features a 3X periscope flagship camera for zoom shots. It also comes with a RealWorld Eco² OLED Plus display.
The Oppo Reno15 5G is priced at Rs 48,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It features a 6.59-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. The phone includes a 50MP main camera and is powered by a 5000mAh battery.
The realme 16 Pro+ 5G costs Rs 48,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It comes with a 144Hz AMOLED display and is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. The phone has a 200MP periscope main camera and a 50MP front camera. It is equipped with a 7000mAh battery and supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. The device also has an IP69 rating for water and dust resistance.
