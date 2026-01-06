Top 8 Picks for Tablets Under Rs 20,000 in 2026 With Large Screens, 8GB RAM, and High Storage Options

6 8

Acer Iconia Tab iM11 12M

Here’s a **straightforward specifications-only version in sentences** with price included: The Acer Iconia Tab iM11-12M features an 11.45-inch IPS display. It is powered by the MT8781 processor and comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The tablet has a 16MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. It includes a fingerprint reader and supports Wi-Fi and 4G LTE with calling. The device runs on Android 14 and offers Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. It has a slim metal body and comes in blue. The price of the Acer Iconia Tab iM11-12M in India is Rs 19,990.