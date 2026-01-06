Top 8 Picks for Tablets Under Rs 20,000 in 2026 With Large Screens, 8GB RAM, and High Storage Options

Chuwi Aupad Android 14 Tablet
Here’s a **straightforward specifications-only version in sentences** with price included: The Chuwi Aupad runs on Android 14 and has 8GB LPDDR4 RAM with 128GB internal storage. It features a 10.95-inch FHD 2K IPS display and supports up to 1TB expandable storage. The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 685 processor and includes triple cameras. It has a 7000mAh battery and supports 4G LTE, 5G Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS. Widevine L1 certification is included, and the tablet comes with a case. The price of the Chuwi Aupad in India is Rs 14,990.