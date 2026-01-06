comscore
  • Top 8 Picks for Tablets Under Rs 20,000 in 2026 With Large Screens, 8GB RAM, and High Storage Options

Top 8 Picks for Tablets Under Rs 20,000 in 2026 With Large Screens, 8GB RAM, and High Storage Options

Check out the best tablets under Rs 20,000 in 2026 with large displays, fast processors, big batteries, active pen support, Dolby audio, and smooth performance. Find affordable tablets with Wi-Fi, LTE, and premium features for everyday use.

Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam| Published: Jan 06, 2026, 09:30 PM (IST)

Redmi Pad 2zoom icon
18

Redmi Pad 2 Wi Fi Cellular

Here’s a **straightforward specifications-only version in sentences** with price included: The Redmi Pad 2 comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It features an 11-inch (27.94 cm) 2.5K display with Sharp & Clear clarity. The tablet supports Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity and includes active pen support. It has a 9000mAh battery for all-day usage, AI-enabled features, and Dolby Atmos audio. The device runs on HyperOS 2 and comes in Sky Blue. The price of the Redmi Pad 2 in India is Rs 18,999.

OnePlus Pad Litzoom icon
28

OnePlus Pad Lite

Here’s a **straightforward specifications-only version in sentences** with price included: The OnePlus Pad Lite comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It features an 11-inch (27.94 cm) display with 500 nits brightness and up to 11 hours of video playback. The tablet has a 9340mAh battery and supports Wi-Fi connectivity. It comes in Aero Blue. The price of the OnePlus Pad Lite in India is Rs 15,999.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11zoom icon
38

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11

Here’s a **straightforward specifications-only version in sentences** with price included: The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 features an 8.7-inch (22.05 cm) TFT LCD display. It comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The tablet supports Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity. It comes in gray. The price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 in India is Rs 15,480.

Lenovo Idea Tab Smartchoicezoom icon
48

Lenovo Idea Tab Smartchoice

Here’s a **straightforward specifications-only version in sentences** with price included: The Lenovo Idea Tab Smartchoice comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, expandable up to 2TB. It features an 11-inch 2.5K display with 500 nits brightness. The tablet is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and runs on Android 15. It includes Wi-Fi connectivity, a pen, and four speakers with Dolby Atmos. The tablet comes in grey. The price of the Lenovo Idea Tab Smartchoice in India is Rs 18,998.

Motorola Pad 60 Neo (1)zoom icon
58

Motorola Pad 60 Neo

Here’s a **straightforward specifications-only version in sentences** with price included: The Motorola Pad 60 Neo comes in Pantone Bronze Green and has 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. It features an 11-inch display with a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels. The tablet runs on Android 15 and is powered by a MediaTek processor. Its dimensions are 27 × 18.2 × 4.4 cm, and it weighs 870 grams. The price of the Motorola Pad 60 Neo in India is Rs 19,999.

acer Iconia Tab iM11-12Mzoom icon
68

Acer Iconia Tab iM11 12M

Here’s a **straightforward specifications-only version in sentences** with price included: The Acer Iconia Tab iM11-12M features an 11.45-inch IPS display. It is powered by the MT8781 processor and comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The tablet has a 16MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. It includes a fingerprint reader and supports Wi-Fi and 4G LTE with calling. The device runs on Android 14 and offers Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. It has a slim metal body and comes in blue. The price of the Acer Iconia Tab iM11-12M in India is Rs 19,990.

Chuwi Aupad Android 14zoom icon
78

Chuwi Aupad Android 14 Tablet

Here’s a **straightforward specifications-only version in sentences** with price included: The Chuwi Aupad runs on Android 14 and has 8GB LPDDR4 RAM with 128GB internal storage. It features a 10.95-inch FHD 2K IPS display and supports up to 1TB expandable storage. The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 685 processor and includes triple cameras. It has a 7000mAh battery and supports 4G LTE, 5G Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS. Widevine L1 certification is included, and the tablet comes with a case. The price of the Chuwi Aupad in India is Rs 14,990.

Lenovo Tab Pluszoom icon
88

Lenovo Tab Plus

Here’s a **straightforward, specification-only version in sentences** with price included: The Lenovo Tab Plus comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It features an 11.5-inch 2K display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The tablet has Octa JBL Hi-Fi speakers for audio. It supports Wi-Fi connectivity and comes with Kaspersky Standard Mobile Security for 1 device for 1 year (physical pack). The price of the Lenovo Tab Plus in India is Rs 19,167.