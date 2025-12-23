Top 8 Must-Buy Tech Gifts Under Rs 5000 for Christmas 2025 That Will Impress Everyone on Your List

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Dec 23, 2025, 03:39 PM (IST)
The boAt PartyPal 63 Pro Bluetooth Speaker offers 30W sound output with bass boost and karaoke support with a wireless mic. It delivers up to 8 hours of playback, supports Bluetooth v5.3, TWS mode, RGB lighting, AUX and USB ports, and is priced at Rs. 4,499.
The Wonderchef Platinum Plus digital air fryer has a 5-litre capacity with a window and light. It offers 1450W power, 7 pre-set cooking options, and functions to fry, bake, grill, and roast. The non-stick basket is suitable for making French fries, tikkis, grilled veggies, and muffins, and it is priced at Rs. 5,369.
The Sony WF-C510 wireless earbuds come with in-ear TWS design and built-in mic support. They offer ambient sound mode, multipoint connectivity, customized EQ, IPX4 water resistance, and quick charge support, with up to 22 hours of total battery life. The earbuds are available in Blue colour and are priced at Rs. 4,449.
The ZEBRONICS EnergiPOD 50R1 power bank has a 50,000mAh battery with 22.5W super fast charging support. It supports PD 3.0, includes dual Type-C and USB-A ports, features an LED output indicator display, offers circuit protection, comes with a wave texture body in Black colour, and is priced at Rs. 3,299.
The portable mini blender is designed for making smoothies, juices, and shakes. It is USB rechargeable, cordless for easy use, comes in Sky Blue colour, and is priced at Rs. 4,392.
The Numour G.O.A.T smart electric Gua Sha face massager is a handheld facial device with EMS technology and sonic pulsations. It supports purple, blue, and red LED light therapy for facial use, is designed for skincare and massage routines, and is priced at Rs. 4,950.
The Pigeon by Stovekraft Electra Pro electric pressure cooker has a 3-litre capacity with a stainless steel body and digital display. It offers 18 Indian preset cooking menus, automatic rice cooking, a delay timer, and essential safety features, and is priced at Rs. 3,995.
The Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker features built-in Alexa and Bluetooth connectivity with loud sound, balanced bass, and clear vocals. It supports voice commands for music, smart home control, and daily tasks, comes in Green colour, and is priced at Rs. 3,949.
