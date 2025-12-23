Top 8 Must-Buy Tech Gifts Under Rs 5000 for Christmas 2025 That Will Impress Everyone on Your List

2 8

Wonderchef Platinum Plus Digital Air Fryer

The Wonderchef Platinum Plus digital air fryer has a 5-litre capacity with a window and light. It offers 1450W power, 7 pre-set cooking options, and functions to fry, bake, grill, and roast. The non-stick basket is suitable for making French fries, tikkis, grilled veggies, and muffins, and it is priced at Rs. 5,369.