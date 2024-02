Honda Hornet 2 0 Rs 1 40 lakh

Honda Hornet 2.0 comes with an 184.40cc 4-stroke SI engine that generates 12.7kW of max power at 85000rpm and 15.9Nm max torque at 6000rpm. It has a 5-speed manual transmission. As for the suspension, the bike has an upside-down fork at the front and a monoshock suspension at the rear.