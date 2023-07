HP Laptop 15s AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

The HP Laptop 15s, AMD Ryzen 3 5300U comes with a 15.6-inch display. It has an XMP webcam and SuperSpeed USB Type-C and 5Gbps Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate; 1 HDMI AND for connectivity. This laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 5300U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. It runs the Windows 11 operating system, and it is available for just ₹35,514 in India.