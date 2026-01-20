comscore
Stop ignoring your health! Check out these smartwatches under Rs 40,000 that can improve your fitness

Discover the best smartwatches under Rs 40,000 to boost your fitness, wellness, and daily habits. Track heart rate, sleep, steps, SpO2, and more to improve your overall vitality.

Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam| Published: Jan 20, 2026, 09:56 AM (IST)

Fitbit-Versa-4-1zoom icon
Fitbit Versa 4

Fitbit Versa 4 Health and Fitness Smart Watch (Pink/Rose) is priced at Rs 37,680. It features built-in GPS and a 6-day battery life. The package includes small and large bands, a 3.3-foot charging cable, wall adapter, screen protectors, and a PremGear cleaning cloth.

Garmin-Venu-Sq-2-1zoom icon
Garmin Venu Sq 2

Garmin Venu Sq 2 Music Edition in Black costs Rs 35,990. It works with Android, has 4GB internal storage, a heart rate sensor, and a 26 Amp-hour battery. The smartwatch supports Bluetooth, ANT+, and Wi-Fi to sync fitness data and stream music.

Fossil-Gen-6-1-1zoom icon
Fossil Gen 6

Priced at Rs 38,379, the Fossil Gen 6 Men’s 44mm Touchscreen GPS Smartwatch runs on Google Wear OS and is powered by the Qualcomm 4100+ chipset. It includes a black silicone strap, SpO2 monitoring, GPS, and an always-on display, along with the Signature Series Charger Bundle.

Samsung-Galaxy-Watch8-1-1zoom icon
Samsung Galaxy Watch8

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (44mm, LTE, Graphite) comes at Rs 37,999. It is powered by a 3nm processor and features dual GPS for accurate tracking. The watch uses Sapphire Glass and Armor Aluminum, offers 5ATM and IP68 water resistance, and health features include blood pressure, ECG, IHRN, vascular load, and anti-oxidant index monitoring.

Trending Now

Garmin-vivoactive®-6-1zoom icon
Garmin v voactive 6

The Garmin vívoactive 6 Health and Fitness GPS Smartwatch is available for Rs 39,990. It has an AMOLED display and provides up to 11 days of battery backup. The device tracks activities, cycles, sleep, and includes an alarm, notifications, and a responsive touchscreen.

Huawei-Watch-GT5-Pro-1zoom icon
Huawei Watch GT5 Pro

Huawei Watch GT5 Pro 46 mm is priced at Rs 39,999. The smartwatch sports a titanium sharp-edged design and delivers up to 14 days of battery life. It functions as a professional-level sports device and works with both Android and iOS devices.

Garmin-Forerunner-265-1zoom icon
Garmin Forerunner 265

The Garmin Forerunner 265 Running Smartwatch costs Rs 35,990. It features an AMOLED display and can last up to 13 days on a single charge. The watch is available in two sizes and offers a Race Widget, daily personalized workout tips, and a training readiness score for runners.

Yowow-BIT-Blood-Pressure-Smart-Watch-1zoom icon
Yowow BIT Blood Pressure Smart Watch

Priced at Rs 40,178, the Yowow BIT Blood Pressure Smart Watch comes with a built-in air pump airbag for precise blood pressure measurement. It supports voice broadcast for handling calls and has a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen. The watch tracks heart rate, SpO2, body temperature, sleep, and steps, and allows easy sharing of health data.