Stop ignoring your health! Check out these smartwatches under Rs 40,000 that can improve your fitness

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Jan 20, 2026, 09:56 AM (IST)
Fitbit Versa 4 Health and Fitness Smart Watch (Pink/Rose) is priced at Rs 37,680. It features built-in GPS and a 6-day battery life. The package includes small and large bands, a 3.3-foot charging cable, wall adapter, screen protectors, and a PremGear cleaning cloth.
Garmin Venu Sq 2 Music Edition in Black costs Rs 35,990. It works with Android, has 4GB internal storage, a heart rate sensor, and a 26 Amp-hour battery. The smartwatch supports Bluetooth, ANT+, and Wi-Fi to sync fitness data and stream music.
Priced at Rs 38,379, the Fossil Gen 6 Men’s 44mm Touchscreen GPS Smartwatch runs on Google Wear OS and is powered by the Qualcomm 4100+ chipset. It includes a black silicone strap, SpO2 monitoring, GPS, and an always-on display, along with the Signature Series Charger Bundle.
Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (44mm, LTE, Graphite) comes at Rs 37,999. It is powered by a 3nm processor and features dual GPS for accurate tracking. The watch uses Sapphire Glass and Armor Aluminum, offers 5ATM and IP68 water resistance, and health features include blood pressure, ECG, IHRN, vascular load, and anti-oxidant index monitoring.
The Garmin vívoactive 6 Health and Fitness GPS Smartwatch is available for Rs 39,990. It has an AMOLED display and provides up to 11 days of battery backup. The device tracks activities, cycles, sleep, and includes an alarm, notifications, and a responsive touchscreen.
Huawei Watch GT5 Pro 46 mm is priced at Rs 39,999. The smartwatch sports a titanium sharp-edged design and delivers up to 14 days of battery life. It functions as a professional-level sports device and works with both Android and iOS devices.
The Garmin Forerunner 265 Running Smartwatch costs Rs 35,990. It features an AMOLED display and can last up to 13 days on a single charge. The watch is available in two sizes and offers a Race Widget, daily personalized workout tips, and a training readiness score for runners.
Priced at Rs 40,178, the Yowow BIT Blood Pressure Smart Watch comes with a built-in air pump airbag for precise blood pressure measurement. It supports voice broadcast for handling calls and has a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen. The watch tracks heart rate, SpO2, body temperature, sleep, and steps, and allows easy sharing of health data.
Don't Miss Out the Latest Updates. Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Enroll for our free updates
Please confirm that you agree to the terms and conditions.
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information