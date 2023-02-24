1 / 6

Foglands

At the event, Well Told Entertainment announced its first original game as an independent studio. The game dubbed as The Foglands is an action roguelike shooter game and it is set in a world completely coated by a toxic Fog where a community is forced to live in an underground bunker, called The Hold. Within the community, there are scavengers who maintain the survival of their shelter, called Runners. The story picks up as you play as a new Runner on their first mission. It will be coming to PS VR2 in 2023.