Foglands
At the event, Well Told Entertainment announced its first original game as an independent studio. The game dubbed as The Foglands is an action roguelike shooter game and it is set in a world completely coated by a toxic Fog where a community is forced to live in an underground bunker, called The Hold. Within the community, there are scavengers who maintain the survival of their shelter, called Runners. The story picks up as you play as a new Runner on their first mission. It will be coming to PS VR2 in 2023.
Green Hell VR
It will be coming to PS VR2 in 2023. In the game, players will become Jake Higgins, a famous anthropologist who finds himself lost in the Amazon jungle. Surrounded by various dangers and equipped only with his watch, backpack and handy survival guide, he must endure and make it back to civilization.