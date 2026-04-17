Running out of storage? Try this Telegram trick to store movies and documents

Written By Divya
Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya|
Published: Apr 17, 2026, 11:34 PM (IST)
Telegram lets you upload large files and access them anytime. It works like a personal cloud where you can store movies, documents, and more.
Open Telegram and go to Saved Messages. This is your private space where you can upload files and access them across devices.
Tap the attachment icon and upload movies, PDFs, images, or any file. Telegram supports large file sizes, making it useful for backups.
While uploading, choose ‘Send as File’ to avoid compression. This helps keep original quality for videos and documents.
Once uploaded, your files are available on phone, laptop, or tablet via Telegram login. No need to transfer files again.
You can create a private channel to organise files better, for example, one channel for movies, another for documents.
Telegram’s search feature helps you find files quickly. You can also pin important files or messages for easy access later.
Telegram storage is convenient, but don’t rely on it as your only backup. It works best as a quick-access cloud, not a permanent archive.
Don't Miss Out the Latest Updates. Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Enroll for our free updates
Please confirm that you agree to the terms and conditions.
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information