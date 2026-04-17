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Running out of storage? Try this Telegram trick to store movies and documents

Telegram can double up as a simple cloud storage tool for movies and documents too! Here is how to use Telegram to store documents or movies.

Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya| Published: Apr 17, 2026, 11:34 PM (IST)

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Telegram As Storage

Telegram lets you upload large files and access them anytime. It works like a personal cloud where you can store movies, documents, and more.

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Use Saved Messages

Open Telegram and go to Saved Messages. This is your private space where you can upload files and access them across devices.

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Upload Files Easily On Telegram

Tap the attachment icon and upload movies, PDFs, images, or any file. Telegram supports large file sizes, making it useful for backups.

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Avoid Compression While Uploading On Telegram

While uploading, choose ‘Send as File’ to avoid compression. This helps keep original quality for videos and documents.

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You Can Access Across Devices

Once uploaded, your files are available on phone, laptop, or tablet via Telegram login. No need to transfer files again.

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You Can Create Private Channels Too

You can create a private channel to organise files better, for example, one channel for movies, another for documents.

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Use Search And Pins

Telegram’s search feature helps you find files quickly. You can also pin important files or messages for easy access later.

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Keep Storage In Mind

Telegram storage is convenient, but don’t rely on it as your only backup. It works best as a quick-access cloud, not a permanent archive.