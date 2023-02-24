Realme 10 Pro 5G to OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Top 5 mid-range smartphone under Rs 20,000

Vivo Y56 5G Rs 19,999
The Vivo Y56 features a 6.58-inch (16.72 cm) FHD+ display. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700, a 5G chipset that clocks at up to 2.2 GHz coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The Y56 runs the latest FunTouch OS 13 which is based on the Android 13 Platform out of the box.
Redmi Note 12 5G Rs 17,999
The device houses a strong 5000mAh battery with 33W MAX Charging support. Redmi Note 12 5G has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Chipset along with a 6.67” FHD+ Super AMOLED Display which gives a cinematic viewing experience. The smartphone also offers a 48MP main camera and 13MP Front Camera that lets you capture moments beautifully. You can grab your Redmi Note 12 5G which is available in three all-new color options i.e. Frosted Green, Matte Black, and Mystique Blue come in two storage variants 4GB+128GB at INR 17,999 and 6GB+128GB priced at INR 19,999. The device is available on Redmi’s official website, Amazon and Flipkart.