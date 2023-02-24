Realme 10 Pro 5G to OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Top 5 mid-range smartphone under Rs 20,000

2 / 5

Redmi Note 12 5G Rs 17,999

The device houses a strong 5000mAh battery with 33W MAX Charging support. Redmi Note 12 5G has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Chipset along with a 6.67” FHD+ Super AMOLED Display which gives a cinematic viewing experience. The smartphone also offers a 48MP main camera and 13MP Front Camera that lets you capture moments beautifully. You can grab your Redmi Note 12 5G which is available in three all-new color options i.e. Frosted Green, Matte Black, and Mystique Blue come in two storage variants 4GB+128GB at INR 17,999 and 6GB+128GB priced at INR 19,999. The device is available on Redmi’s official website, Amazon and Flipkart.