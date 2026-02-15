Powerful laptops under Rs 40,000 you can buy in 2026 with Windows 11 and 16GB RAM

1 8

HP 15

HP 15 is priced at Rs 40,990. It runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U processor with 12GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD. The laptop has a 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare micro-edge display and comes with Windows 11. It includes M365 Basic for one year, Office 24, a Full HD camera with shutter, comes in Silver color, and weighs 1.59kg.