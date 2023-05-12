1/7
Dyson Airwrap starts at Rs 45,900
Dyson Airwrap is a multi-styler that can dry and style hair at the same time. It creates styles with air and no extreme heat. It harnesses the Coanda effect to attract and wrap hair to the barrel, or surface of the brush. Dyson Airwrap starts at Rs 45,900.
Amazon Prime Subscription costs Rs 1,499 per year
Amazon Prime offers various benefits to its members such as free and fast delivery on eligible items from Amazon.in, Access to Prime Video offers thousands of movies and TV shows, Prime Music, Prime Gaming, Prime Reading and early access to Lighting Deals and exclusive discounts. Amazon Prime costs Rs 1,499 per year.