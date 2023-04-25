1/5
Samsung Galaxy M14 5G
The 5G smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ display and is powered by an Exynos 1330 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It comes with a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. It is currently priced at Rs 14,990.
Realme Narzo 50 5G
This 5G smartphone has a 6.6-inch full HD+ display and the device is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 810 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It comes with a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The smartphone is currently available at Rs 13,499.