1 / 5

Vivo Y22

Vivo Y22 is one of the options that you can consider if you are looking for a phone for under Rs 15,000. It comes with a 6.55-inch HD+ display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The Vivo Y22 costs Rs 14,499 currently.