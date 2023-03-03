Vivo Y22
Vivo Y22 is one of the options that you can consider if you are looking for a phone for under Rs 15,000. It comes with a 6.55-inch HD+ display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The Vivo Y22 costs Rs 14,499 currently.
Oppo A17
If you are looking for a looker for under Rs 15,000, the Oppo A17 is what you should consider. It comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ display, 50MP cameras, a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, and a 5000mAh battery with fast charging. The Oppo A17 costs Rs 11,890 currently.