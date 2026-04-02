iPhone Air price drops to Rs 90,990 with this Amazon deal; NO exchange deal needed

Written By Divya
Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya|
Published: Apr 02, 2026, 01:36 PM (IST)
Earlier, slim phones became a trend, but high prices and limited performance made them harder to recommend at launch. Similar is the case with the iPhone Air.
The iPhone Air is now available at Rs 94,990 on Amazon, making it noticeably more accessible compared to its original pricing of Rs 1,19,900.
You can get an additional Rs 4,000 off using Axis Bank credit card on EMI, bringing the effective price down further to Rs 90,990.
There’s also an exchange offer of up to Rs 47,000. However, the final value depends on your old phone’s model and condition.
Without even considering exchange, this price drop makes the iPhone Air a more reasonable option for those curious about slim iPhones.
It features a 6.5-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, paired with Apple’s A19 Pro chip and iOS 26 with latest features.
The phone includes a 48MP main camera and an 18MP front camera with Centre Stage support, handling photos, video, and calls reliably.
Features like Ceramic Shield, Action Button, Apple Intelligence, and a lightweight design make the iPhone Air feel premium without adding bulk.
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