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iPhone Air price drops to Rs 90,990 with this Amazon deal; NO exchange deal needed

The iPhone Air was hard to justify at launch, but with the current price cut and offers, it now feels like a more practical premium option to consider. Check out this deal.

Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya| Published: Apr 02, 2026, 01:36 PM (IST)

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Slim phones era

Earlier, slim phones became a trend, but high prices and limited performance made them harder to recommend at launch. Similar is the case with the iPhone Air.

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IPhone Air Price Drop

The iPhone Air is now available at Rs 94,990 on Amazon, making it noticeably more accessible compared to its original pricing of Rs 1,19,900.

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Extra Bank Discounts

You can get an additional Rs 4,000 off using Axis Bank credit card on EMI, bringing the effective price down further to Rs 90,990.

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Exchange Offer

There’s also an exchange offer of up to Rs 47,000. However, the final value depends on your old phone’s model and condition.

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Should you buy iPhone Air

Without even considering exchange, this price drop makes the iPhone Air a more reasonable option for those curious about slim iPhones.

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IPhone Air Display And Performance

It features a 6.5-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, paired with Apple’s A19 Pro chip and iOS 26 with latest features.

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IPhone Air Camera Setup

The phone includes a 48MP main camera and an 18MP front camera with Centre Stage support, handling photos, video, and calls reliably.

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IPhone Air: What Else You Get

Features like Ceramic Shield, Action Button, Apple Intelligence, and a lightweight design make the iPhone Air feel premium without adding bulk.