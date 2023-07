Infinix Hot 30 5G top alternatives to consider: Samsung Galaxy F14 5G, iQoo Z6 Lite and more

Infinix has launched its Hot 30 5G in India. The smartphone comes with a 6.78-inch FHD+ display, MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor, 4GB/8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 50MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, and a 6000mAh battery. It is priced at Rs 12,499 for the 4GB RAM variant and Rs 13,499 for the 8GB RAM variant. Here are five alternatives that you can consider.