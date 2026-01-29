From mopping to AI obstacle detection, best Robot Vacuum Cleaners under Rs 40,000 in India

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Jan 29, 2026, 03:02 PM (IST)
The DREAME L10s Ultra is a robot vacuum cleaner with mopping and a self-cleaning base station for dust drainage and automatic washing. It offers 5300Pa suction power and uses AI-based 3D obstacle detection for accurate movement. The battery provides up to 210 minutes of runtime and supports Wi-Fi, app control, and Alexa. The DREAME L10s Ultra is priced at Rs 39,999.
The ECOVACS DEEBOT MINI Omni is a 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop with 9000Pa suction power. It comes with a self-emptying Omni station, TrueMapping 2.0 navigation, and ZeroTangle 2.0 for better hair handling. The vacuum supports deep mopping, hot air drying at 45°C, and one-touch self-cleaning. The ECOVACS DEEBOT MINI Omni is priced at Rs 36,999.
The Eureka Forbes SmartClean Auto Bin S2 is a robotic vacuum cleaner with 9000Pa high suction and LiDAR 3.0 for quick home mapping. It supports wet mopping and comes with an auto bin for up to 65 days of hands-free cleaning. The battery delivers up to 5 hours of runtime on a single charge. The Eureka Forbes SmartClean Auto Bin S2 is priced at Rs 35,499.
The T21 robotic vacuum comes with built-in mopping and LiDAR navigation for precise cleaning. It is designed to handle pet hair and can automatically avoid obstacles while moving around the house. The vacuum offers efficient dry and wet cleaning for daily use. The T21 robotic vacuum is priced at Rs 38,574.
The ILIFE T20s Ultra is a robot vacuum cleaner with LiDAR navigation for accurate mapping and movement. It offers very powerful 10,000Pa suction and supports both dry vacuuming and wet mopping. The self-emptying dustbin can work for up to 10 weeks, and the battery provides up to 300 minutes of runtime. The ILIFE T20s Ultra is priced at Rs 34,900.
The Karcher RCV 5 is a 2-in-1 robotic vacuum cleaner with both vacuuming and mopping support. It delivers strong 5000 Pa suction power and uses advanced LiDAR technology for smart navigation. The robot has a 5200 mAh battery that offers up to 120 minutes of runtime and includes fall sensors for safety. The price of the Karcher RCV 5 in India is Rs 34,999.
The Coredy robot vacuum cleaner supports a virtual boundary and comes with 360-degree smart sensor protection. It offers 1400Pa maximum suction and operates with low noise for quiet cleaning. The vacuum automatically returns to the charging dock when the battery is low. The price of the Coredy robot vacuum cleaner in India is Rs 35,497.
RJ Teendow G20 is a robot vacuum and mop with 1400Pa maximum suction. It supports both wet and dry cleaning and uses random navigation for floor coverage. The vacuum can be controlled through a mobile app and offers up to 110 minutes of runtime on a single charge. The price of the RJ Teendow G20 in India is Rs 40,000.
