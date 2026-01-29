From mopping to AI obstacle detection, best Robot Vacuum Cleaners under Rs 40,000 in India

5 8

ILIFE T20s Ultra Robot Vacuum Cleaner

The ILIFE T20s Ultra is a robot vacuum cleaner with LiDAR navigation for accurate mapping and movement. It offers very powerful 10,000Pa suction and supports both dry vacuuming and wet mopping. The self-emptying dustbin can work for up to 10 weeks, and the battery provides up to 300 minutes of runtime. The ILIFE T20s Ultra is priced at Rs 34,900.