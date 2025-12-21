comscore
  • Delhi Air Pollution Alert: Best Air Purifiers Under Rs 50,000 You Can Buy Now

Delhi Air Pollution Alert: Best Air Purifiers Under Rs 50,000 You Can Buy Now

Delhi air quality worsens as pollution levels rise. Check the top air purifiers under Rs 50,000 to keep your home and office safe, clean, and fresh

Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam| Published: Dec 21, 2025, 10:46 AM (IST)

Greenverse Air Purifierzoom icon
18

Greenverse Air Purifier

The Greenverse Air Purifier features hybrid 5-stage purification including carbon, H-14 HEPA 75mm, UVC, and bio-filter. It is suitable for areas up to 950 sq ft, comes with Air Buddi Max, and is priced at Rs 44,999.

Air Purifier Electrical Portablezoom icon
28

Air Purifier Electrical Portable

The portable air purifier features a quiet operation with an adjustable air filter and a handle for easy carrying. It is USB rechargeable, suitable for home use, and is priced at Rs 43,659.

EVA Alto one, The Quietest Air Purifierzoom icon
38

EVA Alto one

The EVA Alto One air purifier operates at 16dB, features a true HEPA filter and active carbon filter. It is suitable for medium rooms up to 30 m² and is priced at Rs 46,945.

OdorStop OSAP5-5-in-1 Air Purifierzoom icon
48

OdorStop OSAP5 5 in 1 Air Purifier

The OdorStop OSAP5 air purifier features a 5-in-1 filtration system with H13 HEPA filter, UV, active carbon, ionizer, and pre-filter. It comes in black and is priced at Rs 47,276.

Ubervia HEPA Air Purifierszoom icon
58

HEPA Air Purifiers

The HEPA air purifier is portable, operates quietly, and features low-noise electrical airflow filtration. It is suitable for office, kitchen, and car use, and is priced at Rs 42,909.

Broan-NuTone BNAP-100 Air Purifierzoom icon
68

Broan NuTone BNAP 100 Air Purifier

The Broan-NuTone BNAP-100 air purifier features true HEPA filtration, verified zero ozone emission, and auto particulate sensing to detect and remove pollutants. It is priced at Rs 46,394.

Blueair air purifierzoom icon
78

Blueair air purifier

The Blueair Classic 680i air purifier features a HEPA filter with activated carbon and a particle filter. It is suitable for bedrooms and living rooms, covers up to 775 sq ft, and is priced at Rs 49,333.

Sharp Air Purifierzoom icon
88

Sharp Air Purifier

The Sharp air purifier features Wi-Fi connectivity, remote operation, and a PM 2.5 display. It provides real-time indicators for air quality, temperature, and humidity, covers up to 930 sq ft, and is priced at Rs 47,490.