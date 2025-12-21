Delhi Air Pollution Alert: Best Air Purifiers Under Rs 50,000 You Can Buy Now

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Dec 21, 2025, 10:46 AM (IST)
The Greenverse Air Purifier features hybrid 5-stage purification including carbon, H-14 HEPA 75mm, UVC, and bio-filter. It is suitable for areas up to 950 sq ft, comes with Air Buddi Max, and is priced at Rs 44,999.
The portable air purifier features a quiet operation with an adjustable air filter and a handle for easy carrying. It is USB rechargeable, suitable for home use, and is priced at Rs 43,659.
The EVA Alto One air purifier operates at 16dB, features a true HEPA filter and active carbon filter. It is suitable for medium rooms up to 30 m² and is priced at Rs 46,945.
The OdorStop OSAP5 air purifier features a 5-in-1 filtration system with H13 HEPA filter, UV, active carbon, ionizer, and pre-filter. It comes in black and is priced at Rs 47,276.
The HEPA air purifier is portable, operates quietly, and features low-noise electrical airflow filtration. It is suitable for office, kitchen, and car use, and is priced at Rs 42,909.
The Broan-NuTone BNAP-100 air purifier features true HEPA filtration, verified zero ozone emission, and auto particulate sensing to detect and remove pollutants. It is priced at Rs 46,394.
The Blueair Classic 680i air purifier features a HEPA filter with activated carbon and a particle filter. It is suitable for bedrooms and living rooms, covers up to 775 sq ft, and is priced at Rs 49,333.
The Sharp air purifier features Wi-Fi connectivity, remote operation, and a PM 2.5 display. It provides real-time indicators for air quality, temperature, and humidity, covers up to 930 sq ft, and is priced at Rs 47,490.
