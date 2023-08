ISRO gears for Chandrayaan 3 landing

ISRO gears for Chandrayaan-3 landing on the moon. At 12:52PM, ISRO said that it is set to initiate the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS). ISRO also said that the Lander Module will reach the designated spot for landing on the south pole of the moon at around 17:44 IST on August 23.