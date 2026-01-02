Best Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 20,000 in 2026: Top Value Picks Right Now

Written By Shubham Arora
Published: Jan 02, 2026, 08:45 PM (IST)
The under Rs 20,000 segment continues to deliver strong all-rounders in 2026. From big batteries to capable cameras and smooth AMOLED displays, these phones offer solid everyday performance without pushing the budget too far.
CMF Phone 2 Pro stands out with its rare 2x telephoto camera at this price. The 120Hz AMOLED display, reliable Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset, and balanced cameras make it a strong pick for daily use. It is available for Rs 18,999.
Moto G86 Power 5G is built for endurance. Its massive 6,720mAh battery pairs well with a bright 120Hz AMOLED screen and Dimensity 7400 processor, making it ideal for users who prioritise long battery life. It is priced at Rs 17,999.
Realme P4 focuses on sheer battery performance with a huge 7,000mAh unit. It also offers a large AMOLED display, dependable Dimensity 7400 chipset, and a simple camera setup suited for everyday photography. Realme P4 is priced at Rs 18,499.
OPPO K13 brings fast charging to the spotlight with 80W support and a large 7,000mAh battery. The phone features a smooth AMOLED display and Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chip, making it a good all-round option. OPPO K13 is priced at Rs 19,999.
POCO X7 offers a curved AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. Powered by the Dimensity 7300 Ultra chip, it delivers reliable performance, decent cameras, and solid battery life with fast charging support. It is available at Rs 17,999.
Motorola Edge 60 Stylus adds extra utility with built-in stylus support. It features a sharp 1.5K pOLED display, capable Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, and fast wired and wireless charging for added convenience. It is priced at Rs 19,999.
Lava Agni 3 brings a unique dual-display design to this segment. With a Dimensity 7300X chip, versatile camera setup, AMOLED screen, and 66W charging, it offers a feature-rich experience at Rs 17,999.
