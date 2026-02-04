Best Smart TVs under Rs 20,000 in India with great features you should not miss

3 8

LG 80 cm 32 Inch LR600

The LG LR600 Series is priced at Rs 14,989. It offers a 20W speaker system with AI Sound and Virtual Surround Sound 5.1 Up Mix. The TV is powered by the α5 Gen 6 AI Processor, runs on webOS, supports Wi-Fi, is Bluetooth Surround Ready, and works with Magic Remote.