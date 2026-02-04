Best Smart TVs under Rs 20,000 in India with great features you should not miss

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Feb 04, 2026, 04:25 PM (IST)
Available at Rs 16,199, the Onida Full HD Smart TV comes with a 1920 x 1080 resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate. It offers a 178-degree viewing angle, box speakers with surround sound, runs on Coolita TV, includes CC Cast, and supports apps like Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Jio Cinema, MX Player, Coolita Channel, and YouTube.
Priced at Rs 14,990, this Samsung Smart TV supports Samsung TV Plus, Personal Computer Mode, and mobile screen mirroring. It includes a built-in music system, content guide, web browser, Connect Share Movie, SmartThings app support, Universal Guide, and TV Key.
The LG LR600 Series is priced at Rs 14,989. It offers a 20W speaker system with AI Sound and Virtual Surround Sound 5.1 Up Mix. The TV is powered by the α5 Gen 6 AI Processor, runs on webOS, supports Wi-Fi, is Bluetooth Surround Ready, and works with Magic Remote.
Available at Rs 19,999, the Acerpure Elevate 2024 TV runs on Google OS. It features a QLED display with a 178-degree viewing angle and a 60 Hz refresh rate. The TV delivers 20W audio output with DTS Studio Sound and Dolby Atmos support.
Priced at Rs 16,990, the SANSUI Coolita TV features a bezel-less Full HD LED screen with Dolby Audio and surround sound. It runs on Coolita TV 3.0 with a quad-core processor, 512 MB RAM, and 4 GB storage. Chromecast is built in, and Coolink supports screen sharing.
This TV comes with a 4K Ultra HD 3840 x 2160 display and a 60 Hz refresh rate. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 and casting options such as Googlecast, Fastcast, and Meeting Mode. The TV runs on Google TV with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage and includes Watchlist, Personal Profile, Kids Profile, and Google Assistant.
The TCL V5C Series runs on a 64-bit quad-core processor with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB ROM. It supports Wi-Fi 4, includes eye care features, and offers Google Assistant support. Popular apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar, and Zee5 are supported.
Priced at Rs 19,999, the Xiaomi FX Smart TV features a bezel-less Ultra HD 4K display. It comes with built-in speakers, supports Chromecast for screen casting, includes Eye Comfort Mode, and offers a wide viewing angle.
