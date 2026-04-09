Best large screen premium smart TVs for movies, gaming and streaming

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Apr 09, 2026, 03:48 PM (IST)
The Sony BRAVIA 3 Series features a 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED display with AI-powered picture processing. It runs on Google TV with support for Watchlist, Google Assistant, and built-in Chromecast. The TV includes a built-in mic and dedicated game menu for better control. It is priced at Rs 98,990.
The Hisense 75-inch TV features a 4K QLED Mini LED display with up to 900 nits peak brightness. It supports a 144Hz game mode along with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos. The TV includes a 2.1 channel 40W speaker system with a built-in subwoofer. It runs on VIDAA OS and is priced at Rs 99,660.
The Samsung 65-inch TV features a 4K Ultra HD QLED display with 100% color volume using Quantum Dot technology. It comes with an AirSlim design and supports generative wallpaper features. The TV is powered by the Q4 AI processor with Samsung Vision AI for enhanced performance. It is priced at Rs 88,992.
The LG 65-inch TV features a 4K Ultra HD IPS LED display for wide viewing angles. It comes with a 20W 2.0 channel speaker system with Ultra Surround sound. The TV supports AI Acoustic Tuning, AI ThinQ, and built-in Google Assistant and Alexa. It is priced at Rs 96,028.
The Haier M80F Series features a 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Mini LED display with up to 800 nits brightness. It supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 for improved picture quality. The TV delivers 50W sound output and includes low blue light technology for comfortable viewing. It runs on Google TV and is priced at Rs 83,990.
The Acer Super Series TV features a 75-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED display with a frameless design. It runs on Google TV based on Android 14 for smart features. The TV is powered by the latest AI-enabled 2875 chipset for smooth performance. It is priced at Rs 99,999.
The TCL 75-inch TV features a 4K UHD QD-Mini LED panel with over 512 dimming zones for better contrast. It uses All-domain Halo Control Technology for improved brightness and clarity. The TV supports Dolby Vision IQ for enhanced picture quality. It runs on Google TV and is priced at Rs 99,990.
The Toshiba features an 85-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. It supports Dolby Vision, Atmos, and HDR10+ for enhanced picture and sound quality. The TV includes a 2.1 channel 61W speaker system with a built-in subwoofer. It runs on VIDAA OS with voice control support and is priced at Rs 1,34,999.
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