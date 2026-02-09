Why these Rs 30,000 tablets are perfect for movie nights and binge watching

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Feb 09, 2026, 04:12 PM (IST)
Priced at Rs 27,998, the Xiaomi Pad 7 is offered in Mirage Purple and comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It features an 11.16-inch 3.2K CrystalRes display with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. The tablet runs on the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, uses HyperOS 2, and includes quad speakers with Wi-Fi 6E support.
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is available at Rs 29,499 with 8GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage. It features a 12.4-inch display, supports Wi-Fi, and includes an S Pen in the box. The tablet also offers IP68 water and dust resistance and comes in Gray.
Priced at Rs 27,999, the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro offers a 12.7-inch 3K display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor and includes 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. The tablet features quad JBL speakers, a 10200mAh battery with 45W fast charging, Wi-Fi 6E support, Pen Plus, and AI features.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite costs Rs 28,499 and includes 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. It features a 10.9-inch TFT LCD display, supports Wi-Fi connectivity, and comes with an S Pen inside the box. The tablet is AI-enabled and available in Gray.
Priced at Rs 24,247, this ViewSonic tablet features a 13.33-inch Full HD display and supports 8192 levels of pen pressure. It comes with a battery-free EMR pen, six shortcut keys, two Type-C ports, and one Mini HDMI port. The tablet is 7mm thin, weighs 815g, and can be used as a secondary display.
Available for Rs 27,999, the Acer Iconia Tab iM11-12M comes in Blue and offers 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. It features an 11.45-inch IPS display with 60Hz refresh rate and 450 nits brightness. The tablet runs on Android 14, supports 4G LTE calling, and includes a 16MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, Bluetooth 5.2, fingerprint scanner, and metal body.
The Elepad Android Tablet is listed at Rs 29,325 and offers 16GB RAM with 256GB storage. It features a 12-inch display, supports 4G LTE SIM calling, and includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS. The tablet runs on an octa-core processor, has dual cameras, and packs an 8000mAh battery.
Priced at Rs 29,685, the ANTEMPER Android Tablet comes with an 11-inch display offering 1280×800 resolution. It includes 128GB internal storage, runs on Android, and is available in a Gray finish.
