Apple low-cost MacBook price leak suggests it to be at iPhone 16e price

It is not just about an affordable iPhone, Apple is now focusing on a low-cost MacBook. The tech giant has been in rumours for a long time to bring its cheapest MacBook, and it seems to be closer towards its launch with the latest specifications and price. Also Read: Next-gen Siri faces delay ahead of iOS 26.4 release

As per a leak by Apple Hub, the low-cost MacBook may launch at just $599 (around Rs 54,000), which is even the launch price of the iPhone 16e. If this turns out to be true, it will be the most affordable MacBook. On the other hand, some previous reports suggest that it may launch in the range of $699 and $750. Despite that, it will be the most affordable MacBook, as we have the MacBook Air currently at $999. Also Read: iPhone 17e may look the same, but one upgrade could make a difference

Cheapest MacBook: Expected specifications and features

Based on the previous leaks and rumours, the cheapest MacBook from Apple is expected to feature a 12.9-inch LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and may include 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it may pack the A18 Pro chipset, the same chipset which powers the iPhone 16 Pro models. This seems to be the most highlighted point to reduce the overall price of the MacBook. It is not just about cost-cutting, but using an A18 Pro chipset also means there could be Apple Intelligence features. The specifications seem to be focused on regular use instead of the advanced features. Also Read: AirPods Pro with cameras? What Apple may be planning next

Apart from these, the affordable MacBook is also said to be available in four shades – silver, blue, pink and yellow.

When can we expect?

While there is no concrete leak about the expected launch date of the affordable MacBook, but we can expect it soon in 2026.

What is near than the affordable MacBook is the launch of the iPhone 17e, the budget iPhone of the latest flagship series, which is expected to launch in February 2026.