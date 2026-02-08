comscore
हिंदी
  • 8 best high-performance gaming phones under Rs 50,000 in February 2026

8 best high-performance gaming phones under Rs 50,000 in February 2026

Explore the best gaming phones under Rs 50,000 in 2026. Find high-performance smartphones that offer smooth gameplay, great displays, and long battery life

Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam| Published: Feb 08, 2026, 02:22 PM (IST)

OnePlus 15R ACE Edition

Priced at Rs 47,998, the OnePlus 15R ACE Edition in Electric Violet comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. The phone packs a 7,400mAh battery and features a 165Hz display. It supports 4K video recording at 120fps and includes personalised AI features. The device has IP68, IP69, IP66, and IP69K ratings for water and dust resistance.

Nothing Phone 3

Priced at Rs 44,650, the Nothing Phone (3) in Black comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It features a 6.67-inch display and is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 mobile platform. The phone packs a 5,500mAh battery. For cameras, it offers a triple rear setup with 50-megapixel sensors and a 50-megapixel front camera.

OPPO Reno14 5G

Priced at Rs 47,999, the OPPO Reno14 5G in Pearl White comes with 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage and is powered by the MediaTek 8350 chipset. It features a 6.59-inch 120Hz Smart Adaptive OLED display. The phone is equipped with a 50-megapixel IMX882 main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra wide camera, a 50-megapixel 3.5x telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel front ultra clear camera. It carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance.

Realme GT 7 Pro

Priced at Rs 49,999, the realme GT 7 Pro in Mars Orange comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage and is powered by India’s first Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It features a RealWorld Eco² OLED Plus display and a 3X periscope flagship camera setup.

Trending Now

OnePlus 15R

Priced at Rs 47,998, the OnePlus 15R in Mint Breeze comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. The phone packs a 7,400mAh battery and features a 165Hz display. It supports 4K video recording at 120fps and comes with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for water and dust resistance. The device also includes personalised AI features.

Oppo Reno15 5G

Priced at Rs 45,999, the Oppo Reno15 5G in Glacier White comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage and is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. The phone features a 6.59-inch display and carries the Dancing Aurora design. It is equipped with a 6,500mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support. For photography, it offers a 50-megapixel camera.

Vivo V60 5G

Priced at Rs 45,999, the Vivo V60 5G in Moonlit Blue comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. It features a 6.77-inch slim quad curved AMOLED display. The phone packs a 6,500mAh battery with 90W Flash Charge support. For photography, it offers a 50-megapixel ZEISS OIS main camera, a 50-megapixel ZEISS super telephoto camera, an 8-megapixel ZEISS ultra wide-angle camera, and a 50-megapixel ZEISS group selfie camera on the front. The device carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for water resistance.

Realme 16 Pro 5G

Priced at Rs 44,999, the realme 16 Pro+ 5G comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage and is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. The phone packs a 7,000mAh Titan battery and measures around 8.49mm in thickness while weighing about 203g. For photography, it features a 200-megapixel primary rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with f/2.8 aperture, while the front houses a 50-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture.