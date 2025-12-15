2025 Year Ender List: Top Phones Under Rs 30,000 in India for Gaming, Daily Use and Content Creation

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Dec 15, 2025, 05:30 PM (IST)
Priced at Rs 29,999, the Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G in Lava Black includes 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. It sports a 6.77-inch LTPO AMOLED display and runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor. The phone is equipped with a 50MP main camera backed by the PolarAce Image Processor and a 5000mAh battery with 70W fast charging.
The Xiaomi 14 Civi in Panda White offers 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage at Rs 29,249. It features a 50MP Leica triple rear camera system and is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. A 1.5K quad-curved AMOLED display and HyperOS complete the package.
Available in Marble Mist, the OnePlus Nord CE5 comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, priced at Rs 24,998. The device runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex processor and is supported by a large 7100mAh battery. It also integrates OnePlus AI to enhance overall performance.
The realme P4 Pro 5G in Birch Wood finish is available with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage at Rs 26,948. It carries a 6.8-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. The phone packs a 7000mAh battery with 80W Ultra Charge, a 108MP AI rear camera, and IP65-rated dust and water resistance.
Offered in Awesome Iceblue, the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G features 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage for Rs 26,999. The smartphone includes a 50MP main camera with OIS, Super HDR video, and Nightography support. A metal frame, IP67 rating, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, and a sAMOLED display round out the design, along with Samsung AI features.
The iQOO Neo 10R 5G arrives in Moonknight Titanium with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, priced at Rs 26,998. It is driven by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and is equipped with a 6400mAh battery, making it India’s slimmest phone in this capacity range. The device also supports stable 90FPS gaming for up to five hours.
Finished in Black, the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro 5G pairs 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage and runs on Nothing OS 3.1. The display delivers a resolution of 1080 x 2392 pixels, focusing on clarity and smooth visuals. This variant is currently priced at Rs 28,983.
Available in Elite Purple, the vivo V60e 5G is offered with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage at Rs 29,999. It is built around a 17.20 cm (6.77-inch) slim quad-curved AMOLED screen and uses LPDDR4X RAM with UFS 2.2 storage. The phone supports Bluetooth 5.4, houses a large 6500mAh battery, and comes with IP68 and IP69 certifications for water resistance.
Don't Miss Out the Latest Updates. Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Enroll for our free updates
Please confirm that you agree to the terms and conditions.
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information