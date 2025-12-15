2025 Year Ender List: Top Phones Under Rs 30,000 in India for Gaming, Daily Use and Content Creation

6 8

IQOO Neo 10R 5G

The iQOO Neo 10R 5G arrives in Moonknight Titanium with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, priced at Rs 26,998. It is driven by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and is equipped with a 6400mAh battery, making it India’s slimmest phone in this capacity range. The device also supports stable 90FPS gaming for up to five hours.