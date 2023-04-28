Latest iPhone 15 leak is bad news for many potential buyers, here's why

Apple introduced 120Hz ProMotion displays to the iPhone in 2021 with the launch of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Although it was slightly disappointing to potential buyers of the non-Pro iPhone models, they were hopeful that ProMotion display technology would transcend to cheaper iPhones the next year. But that did not happen. Last year’s iPhone 14 series, too, limited the 120Hz ProMotion Display to just the Pro models. And it looks like the upcoming iPhone 15 series will be no exception. Also Read - Apple non-Pro iPhone models may get ProMotion Display but not anytime soon

Tipster who goes by yeux1122 from the Korean social network website Naver said Apple is unlikely to use the LTPO-enhanced 120Hz ProMotion display on the regular iPhone 15 models. That is a bummer, especially for the potential buyers who have been waiting for a display upgrade on the vanilla iPhone models for two years now. The iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus, which might arrive in September, are, thus, more likely to stick to the regular 60Hz refresh rate. Even though the conventional 60Hz refresh rate on iPhone displays offers smoother animations than their Android counterparts, it is still no match for the level of smoothness of animations you see on ProMotion displays. Also Read - iOS 17 to offer several requested features by users: Gurman

Apple’s ProMotion displays not only makes animations look smooth but also help give a high-end gaming experience. Last year, Apple introduced more differences between Pro and non-Pro models by upgrading the processor of just former iPhone models. So, besides the size, cameras, and display, the processor also became a differentiating factor between standard and Pro iPhone models. Apple is likely to continue with those differences for the upcoming iPhone 15 series. And this could be a deal-breaker, once again, for people enthusiastically waiting for the next iPhone. Also Read - iPhone 15 series to add proximity sensor inside Dynamic Island area

Apple has a reputation for being slow to adopt certain industry trends, even though it is the pioneer of some. Unlike the notch — which became a butt of a joke and gave rise to several controversies, Apple has not entirely embraced high refresh rate displays on iPhones. Maybe that is because of technological complexity or the inability to meet Apple’s strict standards for its products. It may also be a part of Apple’s strategy. Limiting the features of standard iPhones will eventually, gradually push customers to go for the Pro models.

The existing Pro iPhone models offer the complete flagship experience. They have the best cameras, the fastest processors, and the best displays. Sure, they cost drastically more than the standard models, but considering the life of an iPhone, a few customers would not mind paying extra. Don’t take my word for it. Take a look at the numbers. Although the sales figures are not out, Display Supply Chain Consultants’ analysts last month cited supply chain data to mention the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max cornered maximum shipments of display panels. The demand for the display panels for the iPhone 14 Plus was the least. The underwhelming demand for the Plus model is a story for another day, but for now, we have an idea that Apple has asked its supply partners to ramp up the production of display panels for the Pro models.

Whatever the reason may be, Apple is in no mood to give the standard iPhone models a massive facelift even this year. That is bad news.