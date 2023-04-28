comscore
News

Latest iPhone 15 leak is bad news for many potential buyers, here's why

Opinions

Last year's iPhone 14 series limited the 120Hz ProMotion Display to just the Pro models. And it looks like the iPhone 15 series will be no exception.

iphone 15

Leaked render of iPhone 15 series

Apple introduced 120Hz ProMotion displays to the iPhone in 2021 with the launch of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Although it was slightly disappointing to potential buyers of the non-Pro iPhone models, they were hopeful that ProMotion display technology would transcend to cheaper iPhones the next year. But that did not happen. Last year’s iPhone 14 series, too, limited the 120Hz ProMotion Display to just the Pro models. And it looks like the upcoming iPhone 15 series will be no exception. Also Read - Apple non-Pro iPhone models may get ProMotion Display but not anytime soon

Tipster who goes by yeux1122 from the Korean social network website Naver said Apple is unlikely to use the LTPO-enhanced 120Hz ProMotion display on the regular iPhone 15 models. That is a bummer, especially for the potential buyers who have been waiting for a display upgrade on the vanilla iPhone models for two years now. The iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus, which might arrive in September, are, thus, more likely to stick to the regular 60Hz refresh rate. Even though the conventional 60Hz refresh rate on iPhone displays offers smoother animations than their Android counterparts, it is still no match for the level of smoothness of animations you see on ProMotion displays. Also Read - iOS 17 to offer several requested features by users: Gurman

Apple’s ProMotion displays not only makes animations look smooth but also help give a high-end gaming experience. Last year, Apple introduced more differences between Pro and non-Pro models by upgrading the processor of just former iPhone models. So, besides the size, cameras, and display, the processor also became a differentiating factor between standard and Pro iPhone models. Apple is likely to continue with those differences for the upcoming iPhone 15 series. And this could be a deal-breaker, once again, for people enthusiastically waiting for the next iPhone. Also Read - iPhone 15 series to add proximity sensor inside Dynamic Island area

iphone 14, iphone 14 pro, iphone 14 deal, iphone 14 pro offer, apple store

Apple has a reputation for being slow to adopt certain industry trends, even though it is the pioneer of some. Unlike the notch — which became a butt of a joke and gave rise to several controversies, Apple has not entirely embraced high refresh rate displays on iPhones. Maybe that is because of technological complexity or the inability to meet Apple’s strict standards for its products. It may also be a part of Apple’s strategy. Limiting the features of standard iPhones will eventually, gradually push customers to go for the Pro models.

The existing Pro iPhone models offer the complete flagship experience. They have the best cameras, the fastest processors, and the best displays. Sure, they cost drastically more than the standard models, but considering the life of an iPhone, a few customers would not mind paying extra. Don’t take my word for it. Take a look at the numbers. Although the sales figures are not out, Display Supply Chain Consultants’ analysts last month cited supply chain data to mention the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max cornered maximum shipments of display panels. The demand for the display panels for the iPhone 14 Plus was the least. The underwhelming demand for the Plus model is a story for another day, but for now, we have an idea that Apple has asked its supply partners to ramp up the production of display panels for the Pro models.

Whatever the reason may be, Apple is in no mood to give the standard iPhone models a massive facelift even this year. That is bad news.

  • Published Date: April 28, 2023 8:31 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Sony's profit may fall by 3.2 percent despite record sales of PS5

Google I/O 2023: All that you can expect

JioCinema to focus more on pricing and local content: Report

Google prevented over 1.43 million apps on Play Store in 2022 for policy violation

WhatsApp working to make transferring chats to new phone easier than ever

In talks with SPPL CEO Avneet Singh Marwah

Dell to launch G15, G16 laptops in India soon: Dell Executive

Apple BKC marks the beginning of new era for Apple in India

Hello Mumbai: Tech experts hail Apple's decision to open its first retail store in India

Enpass vs Bitwarden: Which One Is Better In 2023? - Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

Features

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL
WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video
Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video
AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video