YouTube Down In India! Thousands Of Users Report Website Issues And Video Streaming

YouTube faced a massive outage today, leaving thousands of users unable to watch videos or load the app properly in India. According to outage-tracking platform Downdetector, the outage started spiking at around 6:45 PM IST, which peaked at over 3000 reports. Also Read: YouTube Rolls Out New TV Interface: What’s Changed In The Updated Design?

However, the outage wasn’t limited to India alone, with users in the US and several other regions also affected. Thousands reported issues ranging from videos refusing to play to the website not loading properly. Also Read: YouTube Adds New Timer Feature To Help You Stop Scrolling Shorts All Day: How It Works

Based on reports logged on Downdetector, users encountered multiple problems while accessing YouTube. The most common issues such as videos getting stuck on buffering or failing to play, website not loading or showing error messages, and app crashes and slow refresh on mobile. Also Read: YouTube To Curb Deepfake Videos Of Popular Creators With This AI Tool: Here's How

Impact beyond YouTube

The outage didn’t seem to affect YouTube alone. Several users also reported problems accessing Google Search and YouTube TV, especially in the United States. Live TV streams reportedly failed to load, while Google Search results appeared slow or unresponsive for some users.

Downdetector data showed that combined complaints related to Google services crossed the five-figure mark globally, highlighting the scale of the disruption.

At the time of writing, Google had not issued an official statement explaining the cause of the outage or confirming a restoration timeline.