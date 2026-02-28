Xiaomi Pad 8 launched globally with 144Hz display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4: Specs, features

Xiaomi today hosted the global launch event for its flagship smartphones – the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra. At the event, the company also introduced the Xiaomi Pad 8 – successor to last year’s Xiaomi Pad 7. All three devices will also be launched in India next month. The Xiaomi Pad 8 is equipped with a 144Hz display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, and a 9,200mAh battery. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Pad 8, including its specifications and India launch date. Also Read: Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra launched: Check specs, features, and price in India

Xiaomi Pad 8 India launch date

The Xiaomi Pad 8 as well as the Xiaomi 17 series will launch in India on March 11. The Xiaomi Pad 8 will be available in three configurations – 8GB RAM (LPDDR5X) + 128GB UFS 3.1 storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB UFS 4.1 storage, and 12GB (LPDDR5T) + 256GB UFS 4.1 storage. Also Read: Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 sale begins in India: Check specs, price, bank discounts

The Xiaomi tablet will be offered in Pine Green, Blue, and Grey colour options. Also Read: MWC 2026 Barcelona: Dates, venue, expected launches, how to attend or watch

Xiaomi Pad 8 specifications, features

Xiaomi Pad 8 features a 11.2-inch IPS LCD display with a 3.2K resolution (2,136 x 3,200 pixels), up to 144Hz refresh rate, 800 nits of peak brightness, up to 360Hz touch sampling rate, 345 PPI pixel density, and HDR10 as well as Dolby Vision support.

Internally, the Xiaomi Pad 8 runs on a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. It is paired with Adreno 825 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, the Xiaomi Pad 8 houses a 9,200mAh battery that supports 45W fast wired charging.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

In terms of cameras, the tablet offers a single 13MP f/2.2 rear sensor and an 8MP f/2.3 front-facing sensor. For connectivity, the Xiaomi Pad 8 supports dual-band Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. Other features include quad speakers with Dolby Atmos and an infrared sensor. The tablet also supports the Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro and can be connected to accessories like a Xiaomi Focus Keyboard. The device runs on Android 16-based Xiaomi HyperOS 3 out of the box. The Xiaomi Pad 8 measures 5.75mm in thickness and weighs around 485 grams.