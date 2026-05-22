Xiaomi 17T India launch locked for June 4: Expected specifications, features and more

Xiaomi is finally bringing back its T-series smartphones to India after more than four years. The company has confirmed that the Xiaomi 17T will launch in the country on June 4, shortly after its global debut scheduled for May 28. Also Read: Redmi Turbo 5 India launch confirmed, could rival OnePlus Nord 6: What to expect

The teaser shared by Xiaomi also confirms Leica branding, which suggests that the phone will continue the company’s camera-focused approach seen on its premium lineup. While Xiaomi has not officially revealed the full specifications yet, leaks and teasers have already given a fair idea of what to expect from the upcoming device. Also Read: Redmi’s new device teased for India, Amazon page reveals key hint

Xiaomi 17T design and colour options

Xiaomi has teased the design of the 17T series ahead of launch. The smartphone is expected to feature flat edges along with a square-shaped rear camera module placed on the top-left side of the back panel.

The rear setup is expected to house a Leica-tuned triple camera system along with an LED flash module. The phone is also shown with a flat metal frame, while the power and volume buttons sit on the right edge.

Reports suggest the Xiaomi 17T series will launch globally in at least Violet and Deep Blue colour options. The Xiaomi branding is expected to remain vertically aligned near the lower-left side of the rear panel.

Xiaomi 17T specifications (expected)

According to leaks, the Xiaomi 17T could feature a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. Reports also suggest the panel may offer around 460 PPI pixel density.

Under the hood, the phone is expected to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset. It may come paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage.

The device is also tipped to pack a large 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery. Xiaomi could offer Android 16-based HyperOS out of the box alongside features like dual SIM support and IP68-rated dust and water resistance.

The Xiaomi 17T is expected to focus heavily on cameras, especially with Leica branding confirmed in official teasers. Leaks suggest the phone may feature a triple rear camera setup consisting of two 50MP sensors alongside a 12MP camera. The setup is expected to include Leica imaging modes and camera optimisations similar to Xiaomi’s flagship smartphones.

For selfies and video calls, the device could feature a 32MP front-facing camera.

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Xiaomi has not confirmed the pricing officially yet. However, reports suggest the smartphone could be priced around Rs 60,000 in India, placing it in the premium smartphone segment below the standard Xiaomi 17 lineup.