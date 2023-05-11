WhatsApp to ramp up its AI systems to counter international scam calls

comscore
News

WhatsApp scam calls: IT Ministry to send a notice to WhatsApp, company responds

News

WhatsApp has said that it is ramping up its AI systems to counter international scam calls in India as IT Ministry gears to send a notice to the company.

Highlights

  • International scam calls have been defrauding WhatsApp users in India.
  • IT Ministry is planning to send a notice to WhatsApp.
  • WhatsApp says it is ramping up its AI systems to counter the issue.
WhatsApp (1)

WhatsApp has said that it is planning to ramp up its AI and ML systems in a bid to counter the international scam calls that are defrauding the company’s app users in India. The statement came after the Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the government plans to send a notice to the company regarding the matter while stressing on the fact that responsibility of ensuring the safety of ‘digital nagriks’ lies on the digital platforms and that the government would respond to every instance of alleged misuse or alleged breach of users’ privacy. Also Read - Meta is expanding ads on reels on Facebook, Instagram with a new payout model: How it will impact creators, viewers

“I have said repeatedly that openness trust, safety and accountability are the responsibility of platforms who deliver to digital nagriks,” the minister said while adding, “If there is an issue of spam, it is certainly an issue WhatsApp should look at or any messenger platform should look at.” Also Read - WhatsApp bug makes some Android smartphones falsely report microphone access: How to fix it

“Government will respond to every alleged misuse or alleged breach of privacy,” he added. Also Read - WhatsApp may soon get a Telegram-like channel feature: What it is, why should you care?

“How are they able to identify which numbers are on WhatsApp…is it some database they have got? If there is a database it is a violation of privacy, or if not are they are doing it through a bot… sending messages to random numbers… But that is certainly something platforms will be asked to look at,” the minister said as per reports.

His statement comes at a time when WhatsApp users in India are witnessing a paramount surge in incoming international spam calls since past couple of days. Many users complained that a lot of these spam calls have country codes belonging to countries such as Indonesia (+62), Vietnam (+84), Malaysia (+60), Kenya (+254) and Ethiopia (+251).

What is WhatsApp doing to mitigate this issue?

Responding to the issue and the minister’s call, a WhatsApp spokesperson said that that the international scam calls are a new way for malicious users have adopted recently to defraud the app’s users in India. The spokesperson also said that that the company has ramped up its AI and ML systems to identify such incidents quickly and reduce the existing rate of such fraudulent calls in India.

We continue to provide several safety tools within WhatsApp like Block & Report, consistently build user safety education and awareness, as well as, proactively weed out bad-actors from our platform. However, bad actors find different ways to scam users. International scam calls is a new way that bad actors have recently adopted. By giving a missed call, they lead curious users to call or message back only to get scammed,” WhatsApp spokesperson said in a statement to Techlusive.

“Therefore, we have quickly ramped up our AI & ML systems to bring down such incidents significantly. Our new enforcement will reduce the current calling rate by at least 50% and we expect to be able to control the current incidence effectively. We will continue to work relentlessly towards ensuring a safe experience for our users,” the spokesperson added.

  • Published Date: May 11, 2023 9:58 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

WhatsApp to ramp up its AI systems to counter international scam calls

Google's new tool will help you identify AI generated images

Twitter gets encrypted DMs, but there s a catch

Google makes Project Starline simpler with new prototype that isn't a big booth

Realme says its slimmest phone ever, Narzo N53, is coming next week

Google Pixel 7a vs Google Pixel 7: What's different?

Google Pixel Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Which one is the best?

Fitbit smartwatches now help you manage stress better: Here's how

Everything about Realme GT Neo 3T deal during Flipkart sale

We will introduce a new category every six months: SPPL CEO

Related Topics

Latest Videos

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

Features

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL
WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video
Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video
AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video