WhatsApp may soon get an Instagram-like ‘Plus’ subscription with extra features

WhatsApp could soon get a paid subscription tier, something that the platform has avoided for years. The new feature, reportedly called “WhatsApp Plus,” is currently being tested by Meta, and it looks similar to what the company has already tested on Instagram. Also Read: Telegram Privacy Guide: Simple tips to stay safe online and protect your account data

The subscription will not charge users for messaging. Instead, it will offer extra features to users who want more control over how the app looks and works. Also Read: Meta planning massive layoffs next month, around 8,000 jobs at risk

What WhatsApp Plus is about

According to a Bloomberg report, the company is aiming WhatsApp Plus as an optional subscription. This means that messaging and other core features will continue to remain free for everyone.

As per WhatsApp, the subscription’s focus will stay on personalisation and organisation. Users opting for the ‘Plus’ model may get access to additional features that are not part of the standard version.

This could be Meta’s strategy to move beyond advertising for revenue generation.

WhatsApp Plus expected features

As per reports, WhatsApp Plus will bring a few noticeable changes to the way the app works. For instance, the number of pinned chats may increase, which is currently limited to three. The subscription is also expected to offer custom chat themes, personalised app icons, and better ways to organise conversations.

Some features may also allow users to set different notification sounds for specific chats or groups, which can make it easier to manage multiple conversations.

That said, these features are still in the testing phase, so there is a high chance that some of them may not be a part of the final rollout.

WhatsApp Plus pricing and availability

WhatsApp is yet to officially confirm the pricing, but screenshots shared by WABetaInfo suggest that it could be priced relatively low. In some regions, it may cost €2.49 or under $3 per month.

Since the WhatsApp Plus feature is still in testing, there is no clear timeline on when it will be available globally.

Why Meta is pushing subscriptions

For years, Meta has relied on ads for revenue. With subscriptions, the company will have a stable income stream. Other platforms like Snapchat already have similar paid tiers (Snapchat+), which offer additional features over the core functionality.

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With WhatsApp Plus, the company seems to be taking a similar route. The core functions remain unchanged, while users who want more features have the option to opt in. For most users, nothing really changes. The regular version of WhatsApp will continue to work the same way.