WhatsApp is killing its Avatar feature; here’s what changes for you

Introduced back in 2022, the 3D avatar feature on WhatsApp is about to end soon, and it is official! The instant messaging app has revealed on its FAQ page about the avatar feature that “You can no longer create new avatars. Soon, you won’t be able to edit avatars, and they will be removed from your profile.” That means you will no longer be able to use them as your profile photo. Also Read: WhatsApp may add iPhone-like Liquid Glass UI to chat screen

Back when the tech giant announced the Avatar feature, almost everyone rushed to at least try their hands on the new feature. The simple steps to create an avatar resembling you have been exciting for all. For a while, many users tried it out. But over time, it slowly became one of those features that just stayed there – without much regular use. Also Read: Meta, Google, TikTok may pay 2.25% tax in Australia: What you should know

And now, WhatsApp is pulling the plug. Also Read: Facebook to WhatsApp: Social media scams cost users $2.1 billion in 2025

What exactly is changing?

With this move, WhatsApp is removing avatars from multiple parts of the app. You won’t be able to create new avatars anymore. Editing options will also go away soon. And eventually, avatars will be removed completely from your profile.

The change is not happening all at once. Instead, it is rolling out in phases. Some users may already notice that the avatar section in settings has disappeared or shows a message saying editing is no longer available.

What happens to your existing avatar?

If you already have an avatar, it won’t disappear instantly. But once the feature is fully removed, it won’t be usable anymore as a profile element.

There’s also one important thing to keep in mind — if you delete your avatar manually, it will be gone for good. There will be no way to bring it back later, since the creation option is also being removed.

What about avatar stickers?

There is a bit of relief here. WhatsApp has confirmed that your existing avatar stickers will still be available. So, if you’ve already used them in chats or saved them in your favourites, you can continue using them. However, you won’t be able to generate new stickers or access them directly through the avatar section or keyboard going forward.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Why is WhatsApp removing avatars?

WhatsApp has not officially explained the reason behind this decision. But the direction seems clear. Despite multiple updates and customisation options, avatars never really became a widely used feature. This is because most of the users still prefer profile photos, emojis, GIFs and standard stickers. Compared to that, avatars felt more like a one-time experiment rather than something people kept using.