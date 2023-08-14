Vodafone Idea, also known as Vi, has announced a bunch of new offers for its prepaid users ahead of the Independence Day celebrations in the country. These offers will be available to Vodafone Idea subscribers from August 12 to August 18 and can be availed only via the Vi App.

One of the offers that the telecom giant is offering to the subscribers offers an assured extra data benefit of up to 50GB on all unlimited data recharges above Rs 199. This means that customers who recharge with a plan of Rs 249 or more will get an additional 50GB of data. Vi prepaid plans eligible for this offer include plans worth Rs 299, Rs 359, Rs 269, Rs 368, Rs 369, Rs 319, Rs 239, Rs 296, Rs 329, Rs 209, Rs 249, and Rs 219.

On the other hand, Vi prepaid subscribers who recharge with a plan of Rs 399 or more will get an additional 100GB of data. The plans eligible for this offer are plans worth Rs 839, Rs 3099, Rs 479, Rs 719, Rs 499, Rs 459, Rs 901, Rs 903, Rs 2999, Rs 902, Rs 601, Rs 666, Rs 475, Rs 699, Rs 539, Rs 2899, Rs 1999, Rs 949, Rs 409, Rs 1449, Rs 537, Rs 1066, and Rs 599.

In addition to these data benefits, Vi is also offering instant discounts worth Rs 50 and Rs 75 on prepaid plans worth Rs 1449 and Rs 3099 recharge respectively. This means that customers can save a significant amount of money by recharging with these packs during the Independence Day offer period.

As far as details are concerned, the plan worth Rs 1449 offers an unlimited plan pack that comes with unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, with a validity of 180 days. It already offers 1.5GB of data per day, but under the monsoon offer, Vi is providing an additional 30GB of data. This plan has additional benefits such as weekend data rollover, unlimited night data, up to 2GB data backup every month, and access to Vi Movies and TV Classic.

On the other hand, the plan worth Rs 3099 offers unlimited plan offers unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day, and it has a validity of 365 days. Under the monsoon offer, Vi is offering no-cost EMI with a plan via the Vi App as well as an additional 50GB of data. This plan also comes with a 1-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar mobile.

Apart from this, Vodafone Idea is also running a ‘Spin the Wheel’ contest on the Vi App. Every hour, one lucky winner will be selected to win a complimentary recharge pack worth Rs 3099, valid for one year. The contest also offers additional rewards, such as 1GB or 2GB of additional data, a subscription to SonyLiv, and others.

In addition to the above offers, Vi is also offering a number of other benefits to its customers, which include free access to Vi Movies and TV App for 30 days, free access to Zee5 Premium for 30 days, and 20 percent cashback on recharges made through the Vi App.

— Nishtha Srivastava