UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 Today: How to check marks quickly via website, DigiLocker, SMS

Edited By: Shubham Arora | Published By: Shubham Arora | Published: Apr 23, 2026, 02:00 PM (IST)
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will release the board results for Class 10 and Class 12 today, April 23, at 4 PM. Once the results get announced, students can check them online through the official UPMSP website, DigiLocker, or even through SMS. Also Read: CBSE 12th Result 2026: Where and how to check online
This year, over 27 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 exams. The exams were held between February 18 and March 12, and the checking process was completed earlier this month. As soon as the result is declared, the link will go live across platforms. Also Read: CBSE Class 10 Results: Can't access official website? Check via DigiLocker or UMANG App quickly
Students can check their results on the official website — upmsp.edu.in. Apart from that, marksheets will also be available on DigiLocker. Also Read: Your kids will thank you for this!
It’s better to keep your roll number ready before checking, as you will need it in all cases.
If you are checking your result online, follow these steps:
You can also check your marksheet on DigiLocker. Here’s what you need to do:
If the website is not loading, you can use SMS:
For Class 10
For Class 12
You will get your result on your phone.
After checking your result, go through all the details once. If something looks wrong, you should contact your school. There are multiple ways to check the result this time, so even if one option is slow, you can try the others.
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