UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 Today: How to check marks quickly via website, DigiLocker, SMS

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will release the board results for Class 10 and Class 12 today, April 23, at 4 PM. Once the results get announced, students can check them online through the official UPMSP website, DigiLocker, or even through SMS. Also Read: CBSE 12th Result 2026: Where and how to check online

This year, over 27 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 exams. The exams were held between February 18 and March 12, and the checking process was completed earlier this month. As soon as the result is declared, the link will go live across platforms. Also Read: CBSE Class 10 Results: Can't access official website? Check via DigiLocker or UMANG App quickly

Where to check UP Board results

Students can check their results on the official website — upmsp.edu.in. Apart from that, marksheets will also be available on DigiLocker. Also Read: Your kids will thank you for this!

It’s better to keep your roll number ready before checking, as you will need it in all cases.

How to check result on website

If you are checking your result online, follow these steps:

Go to upmsp.edu.in. On the homepage, look for the Class 10 or Class 12 result link. Click on the link based on your class. Enter your roll number and required details. Click on submit. Your result will appear on the screen. Download it or take a printout for later use.

How to check result on DigiLocker

You can also check your marksheet on DigiLocker. Here’s what you need to do:

Open DigiLocker (https://results.digilocker.gov.in/) and log in using your registered mobile number. Head to the results or education section inside the app or website. From there, select UP Board. Enter your roll number and details. Your marksheet will show up on the screen. You can save or download it.

How to check result via SMS

If the website is not loading, you can use SMS:

For Class 10

Open your message app. Type UP10 followed by your roll number. Send it to 56263.

For Class 12

Open your message app. Type UP12 followed by your roll number. Send it to 56263.

You will get your result on your phone.

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What to keep in mind

After checking your result, go through all the details once. If something looks wrong, you should contact your school. There are multiple ways to check the result this time, so even if one option is slow, you can try the others.