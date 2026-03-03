Total Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan) 2026 in India today: Exact Moonrise timings city-wise you must check

A total lunar eclipse will occur in the sky on March 3, 2026. Most of the Indians refer to it as Chandra Grahan. This is an interesting event as it is near to the festival of Holi. In this period, the Moon and the Sun are eclipsed by the Earth. The Moon is covered by the shadow of the Earth and occasionally appears reddish. The effect of this redness is termed as the Blood Moon. The last phase of the eclipse will be mostly visible to people in India since the moonrise occurs late in most parts of the country.

Lunar Eclipse in India

The lunar eclipse will begin around 3.20 PM as per Indian Standard Time. The greatest eclipse duration is likely to take place between 6:33 pm to 6:40 pm. The event will end near 6:47 PM. But it all depends on the place you live. The Moon will appear after the full eclipse in most cities in India. This implies that the viewers will primarily observe the Moon as it emerges out of the shadow of the earth.

Best Places to Witness Blood Moon in India

This eclipse will be seen best in North-eastern states of India. Other states such as Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura will be able to view a greater portion of the reddish Moon. A good portion of the eclipse can also be observed in Kolkata as well as parts of West Bengal. The people in the West and north will be observing the last part of the eclipse mostly because the Moon will rise later in the evening.

How to Watch Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan or Blood Moon in India

Lunar eclipses are safe to view with naked eyes unlike solar eclipses. There is no necessity of any special glasses or filters. When the sky is clear people can go outside and see the sky. The Moon colour and surface features can be seen more closely with the help of a telescope or binoculars. It is also projected that a lot of space agencies will broadcast the eclipse on the internet. This will assist individuals to view the event even when people are unable to step out.

The 2026 total lunar eclipse will be one of the rare sky occurrences. It provides an opportunity of viewing the beauty of space as seen on earth.

Lunar Eclipse Timings in Different Parts of India

Delhi

People living in Delhi will mostly see the lunar eclipse during its ending phase. The Moon will rise around 6:29 PM. By this time, the total eclipse will already be near completion. Skywatchers can watch the Moon coming out of Earth’s shadow as it moves higher in the sky.

Mumbai

In Mumbai, moonrise is expected around 6:41 PM. Visibility will be very limited because the eclipse will almost be over by then. Only a small part of the eclipse may be seen just after the Moon appears on the horizon.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru offers slightly better viewing chances. The Moon will rise near 6:22 PM. People may see a faint reddish shade on the Moon during the final eclipse phase if the sky remains clear.

Kolkata

Kolkata has one of the best viewing windows among major Indian cities. Moonrise will happen around 5:59 PM. A larger part of the eclipse may be visible compared to western India.

Chennai

In Chennai, the Moon may rise slightly earlier than many northern cities. People may get about 30 minutes or more to watch the eclipse after moonrise if the sky is clear.