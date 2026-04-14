Top rated air coolers under 20000 with advanced cooling features and low power consumption

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Apr 14, 2026, 03:33 PM (IST)
Godrej 87L Edge Cool Blast air cooler is priced at Rs 16,499. It comes with an 87-litre tank and Ice Drip Technology for better cooling. It has 18-inch wide fan blades for strong air throw. It is designed for desert cooling and large spaces.
Voltas Velocity 110 air cooler is priced at Rs 15,990. It comes with a 110-litre tank and honeycomb cooling media. It includes dust filters and swing control for better air distribution. It also has a water level indicator and works well in large spaces.
USHA Aerostyle Electronic 50L tower air cooler is priced at Rs 17,890. It comes with a 50-litre tank and 1400 m³/h air delivery with up to 6m air throw. It includes honeycomb pads, ice chamber, and humidity control. It also has remote control for easy use.
Bajaj DMH 87X air cooler is priced at Rs 16,200. It comes with an 87-litre tank and honeycomb pads. It uses TurboFan technology for strong airflow with 3-speed control. It is portable and suitable for home use.
Symphony Silenzo 120i air cooler is priced at Rs 20,999. It comes with a large water tank and honeycomb pads with i-Pure+ technology. It uses an Owl Wing fan for silent operation and strong airflow. It also includes remote control, touchscreen panel, and easy-fill system.
Crompton Optimus Comfort air cooler is priced at Rs 16,499. It comes with a 65-litre tank and high-density honeycomb pads. It includes an ice chamber, humidity control, and low noise operation. It also has an Everlast pump for durability.
Symphony Sumo 115 XL air cooler is priced at Rs 14,990. It comes with a 115-litre tank and honeycomb pads with a powerful fan. It includes i-Pure technology for cleaner air. It also offers low power consumption for efficient use.
Bajaj XForce 135L air cooler is priced at Rs 17,990. It comes with a 135-litre tank, 80mm honeycomb pads, and aluminium fan blades. It offers up to 100 ft air throw with 3-speed control. It is suitable for semi-commercial use and includes a 3-year warranty.
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