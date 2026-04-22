Best 1.5 ton 3 star split AC under 30000: Top budget cooling options you can buy now

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Apr 22, 2026, 12:01 PM (IST)
Voltas 123V CAE 1.5 ton 3 star inverter split AC comes with a copper coil and 4 in 1 adjustable mode. It delivers high ambient cooling and can cool even at 52°C. The AC includes an anti dust filter with anti microbial coating for cleaner air. The price of this AC is Rs 27,990.
Midea 1.5 ton 3 star inverter split AC comes with a copper coil and 6 in 1 convertible cooling with auto intelligence. It features turbo mode for faster cooling performance. The AC includes auto clean function and HD plus PM 2.5 filter for better air quality. The price of this AC is Rs 29,990.
Acerpure Chill Neo 1.5 ton 3 star inverter split AC comes with 7 in 1 convertible cooling. It features Ice Blast mode for fast cooling and 4 way swing for better air flow. The AC can deliver cooling even at 58 degree temperature. The price of this AC is Rs 29,990.
Whirlpool 1.5 ton 3 star Magicool inverter split AC comes with a copper coil and 4 in 1 convertible cooling mode. It offers efficient cooling performance with inverter technology. The AC includes an HD filter for cleaner air. The price of this AC is Rs 29,240.
Cruise 1.5 ton 3 star inverter split AC comes with a copper coil and 4 in 1 convertible cooling. It offers fast cooling performance with new BEE rating support. The AC includes 7 stage air filtration with PM 2.5 filter and anti rust technology. The price of this AC is Rs 27,990.
Godrej 1.5 ton 3 star inverter split AC comes with a copper coil and AI powered cooling. It offers 5 in 1 convertible cooling and supports heavy duty cooling at 52°C. The AC includes a 5 years comprehensive warranty. The price of this AC is Rs 29,490.
Hisense 1.5 ton 3 star inverter split AC comes with a copper coil and 5 in 1 convertible modes with intelligent 4 modes. It includes a PM 2.5 filter for better air quality. The AC has anti corrosion protection for longer durability. The price of this AC is Rs 28,490.
Ionstar 1.5 Ton 3 Star Dual Inverter Split AC comes with a copper coil and smart WiFi support. It offers 5150 watts cooling capacity with 30% more cooling performance. The AC includes 6-in-1 flexi modes and a heavy duty indoor unit with auto self clean and diagnosis features. The price of this AC is Rs 26,990.
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