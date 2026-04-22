Best 1.5 ton 3 star split AC under 30000: Top budget cooling options you can buy now

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Voltas 123V CAE 1 5 ton 3 star inverter Split AC

Voltas 123V CAE 1.5 ton 3 star inverter split AC comes with a copper coil and 4 in 1 adjustable mode. It delivers high ambient cooling and can cool even at 52°C. The AC includes an anti dust filter with anti microbial coating for cleaner air. The price of this AC is Rs 27,990.