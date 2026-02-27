Tim Cook teases multi-day Apple launch event in March: iPhone 17e, MacBook Pro, more

Without major announcement, Apple CEO Tim Cook recently hinted at a “big week ahead,” suggesting that multiple announcements could begin rolling out starting March 2. While Apple hasn’t confirmed what exactly is coming, reports suggest that this may not be a one-day event, but rather a series of launches spread across a few days, starting with Monday, March 2. Also Read: iPhone Fold display leak reveals nearly invisible crease ahead of September launch

What all can we expect from the upcoming Apple launch event next week? Read on. Also Read: Apple may shrink Dynamic Island on iPhone 18 Pro models; Here's why

Apple Launches: What’s expected to launch Also Read: iPhone 17e launch next week: Expected to get major upgrades, but it still doesn't excite me

iPhone 17e: One of the most talked-about devices is the iPhone 17e, as a predecessor of the iPhone 16e. As usual, it is expected to be a toned-down version of the flagship iPhone 17 series. In terms of design, it is expected to retain its previous avatar-like look, with a single camera at the back and a possible notch design. Several reports suggest internal upgrades such as a new C1X modem and possible MagSafe support.

Low-cost MacBook: Apple is reportedly preparing a MacBook priced below the $1,000 mark, which would make it one of the most accessible laptops in its lineup. To manage costs, it could use the A18 Pro chip, the same processor found in recent iPhone Pro models. The display is expected to be slightly smaller than the MacBook Air, possibly under 13 inches.

MacBook Pro: For power users, refreshed MacBook Pro models powered by new Apple silicon, likely the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, are also being discussed. There are even whispers about updates to the Mac Studio and possibly the Studio Display.

What else? Apart from these, Apple is also expected to unveil the M4 iPad Air, A18 iPad, a MacBook Air with M5 chipset, a new Studio Display and an M5 Max/Ultra Mac Studio.

Apple launches next week’s schedule

In recent years, Apple has shifted away from traditional keynote-heavy launches for hardware refreshes. Instead, it has preferred staggered announcements via press releases and online updates. Reports suggest this “special Apple experience” could span from March 2 to March 4, with in-person sessions in cities like London, New York, and Shanghai for hands-on previews.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

March 2 might just be the start of something bigger than a single product launch.