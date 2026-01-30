Tim Cook says Apple sees a ‘huge opportunity’ in India after record quarter

Apple has once again highlighted India as a key growth market, with CEO Tim Cook saying the company recorded its best-ever quarterly performance in the country. Speaking during the company’s latest earnings call, Cook pointed to strong demand across products and rising adoption among first-time buyers in India. Also Read: Apple confirms another Mumbai Store as the 6th Store in India; location to be revealed soon

Record quarter for Apple in India

Responding to questions on iPhone momentum, Cook said Apple set a December quarter revenue record in India. The growth was not limited to iPhones alone. Apple also posted record quarterly revenues for Mac and iPad in the country, along with an all-time high for its services business. Also Read: Global smartphone processors may see a dip in 2026, says Counterpoint

Cook described it as a “terrific quarter” for Apple in India, though the company did not disclose specific revenue numbers. He said the performance reflects growing demand across Apple’s product portfolio and increasing traction in a market where Apple’s overall share is still relatively small. Also Read: iOS 26.3 beta adds Android transfer and third-party wearable support: Check what’s new

Why Apple sees India as a growth market

Cook said India remains the world’s second-largest smartphone market and the fourth-largest PC market. Despite steady growth over the years, Apple’s market share in India is still modest compared to some other regions. According to Cook, this leaves significant room for expansion.

He also noted that many customers buying Apple products in India are new to the ecosystem. This includes customers picking up iPhone, Mac, iPad, and Apple Watch, something Apple sees as a positive signal for its long-term growth in the market.

Installed base growing at a steady pace

Apple’s Chief Financial Officer Kevan Parekh added that the company is seeing strong double-digit growth in its installed base in India. He said this trend is encouraging and reflects increasing adoption across product categories.

Globally, Apple reported all-time revenue records across several regions, including the Americas, Europe, Japan, and Asia Pacific. India was among the emerging markets that contributed to this growth.

Retail expansion and market share data

Apple’s retail business also posted its best-ever quarterly results. The company opened its fifth retail store in India in December and is planning to open another store in Mumbai.

According to Counterpoint Research, Apple ended 2025 with its highest-ever smartphone market share in India, reaching 9% by volume and 28% by value. The iPhone 16 was the top-shipped model in the country last year. Counterpoint also noted that Apple’s growing installed base is creating opportunities for cross-selling across services, Mac, and iPad.

Apple’s comments suggest the company is increasingly viewing India not just as a manufacturing base, but as a long-term growth market.